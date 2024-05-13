SELECT and SECTT congratulate Danny McBean as he’s picked for Team UK at WorldSkills

Scotland’s leading electrical bodies have rushed to congratulate a talented young electrical apprentice who will take on the best in the world at a prestigious global skills competition in France later this year.

Danny McBean, 21, from Dufftown, Morayshire, will face the challenge of a lifetime after being chosen to represent his country at the 47th WorldSkills Competition in Lyon this autumn.

The apprentice, who is employed by Grants (Dufftown) Ltd and attends UHI Moray College in Elgin, made the world finals after scooping gold in the 2023 SkillELECTRIC contest last November.

And his latest achievement has been highly praised by Scotland’s largest construction trade body, SELECT, and the Scottish Electrical Charitable Training Trust (SECTT), which manages apprentice training on behalf of the Scottish Joint Industry Board (SJIB).

Industry skills specialist Fiona Harper, who took over as CEO of SECTT in April, said: “It is terrific news that Danny has been chosen to represent Scotland and its electrical industry at such a huge international event as WorldSkills.

“Young people like him are an example of all that is good in the sector and of the value of the training that is on offer to them – ensuring a healthy pipeline of talent for a future which is so clearly electric.

“Working in partnership with SELECT, the SJIB and Unite the Union, SECTT is established as the premium provider of electrical apprentices and achievements like this demonstrate the extremely high standards that we instil in all learners across Scotland.”

Danny will now join 1,500 competitors from more than 65 countries and regions in Lyon in September, where they will showcase a range of 59 skillsets in front of 1,400 business experts and more than 250,000 visitors.

Alan Wilson, Managing Director of SELECT, said: “Danny has already proved that he is a force to be reckoned with following his convincing performance at SkillELECTRIC and we know that he will put up a tremendous fight against the best in the world in Lyon.

“Scottish apprentices have performed consistently well at SkillELECTRIC and beyond in recent years and it is great to once again see the cream of Scottish talent take its place at the highest level on the world stage.

“Electrical apprentices are the talent of tomorrow and it is essential that they receive a proper and thorough grounding to ensure the ongoing electrification of society is conducted safely and competently.”

Danny – whose father Iain is a lecturer at UHI Moray College – said: “I was over the moon, when I was named in first place in the SkillELECTRIC contest, but to be selected to go to WorldSkills in France is a dream come true.

“I am continually grateful for the quality of the training I have received through SECTT and SELECT, which has given me the skills to be able to compete at this level and now against the rest of the world.

“As I look forward to Lyon in September, I would like to take this opportunity to thank my dad, who is also my lecturer, and my employer for giving me the time off to practice and take part.”

Organised by National Electrotechnical Training (NET), SkillELECTRIC 2023 was one of 50 WorldSkills UK national finals held in Greater Manchester last November, with competitors gathering for a special medal ceremony hosted by TV presenter Edith Bowman.

As well as returning with the SkillELECTRIC title, Danny was also awarded the Rab Sherry Trophy by SECTT Training & Development Manager Barrie McKay and Senior Training Officer Craig Johnston for being the best SECTT apprentice of 2023. The award was created in memory of SECTT and SJIB Trustee Rab, who was a Unite the Union official and a huge supporter of electrical apprenticeships until his death in 2022.