Greater Manchester students shortlisted in National Finals of WorldSkills UK

Twenty students from across Greater Manchester have been shortlisted as finalists in the WorldSkills UK(@worldskillsuk) National Finals.

The students from across the nine Greater Manchester Colleges are part of a 400 strong group of talented apprentices and students that have reached the final stages of the competition from across the UK.

After competing with over 900 other learners during GMColleges Skills Competition earlier this year, the students have excelled across a range of technical subjects to secure their place as UK national finalists.

This year, the finalists will compete in over 40 skills, including disciplines such as 3D Digital Game Art, Additive Manufacturing, Welding, and Landscaping.

Finalists include; Erin Carpenter, Beauty Therapy Practitioner (Trafford & Stockport College Group), Paige Gannon, Commercial Makeup (Hopwood Hall College), Anna Platt, Lily Murphy, Jake Howes and Milena Icheke, Digital Media Production (Oldham College), Samuel McLean, Fire Detection and Alarm Systems (Hopwood Hall College), Amy-Louise Chisnall, Nathan Williams and Aidian Renshaw, Foundation Skills Enterprise (Trafford & Stockport College Group), Mei Ching Ho and Sau Mui Chu, Foundation Skills Hairdressing (LTE Group), Mika Borwick, Hajerah Begum and Tyler Bartley, Foundation Skills: IT Software Solutions for Business (Oldham College), Samuel Crompton, Foundation Skills: Restaurant Services (Bolton College), Adam Montgomery, Foundation Skills: Restaurant Services (Trafford & Stockport College Group), Olivia Shore, Health and Social Care (Trafford & Stockport College Group), Marcus Nawrocki, IT Support Technician (Oldham College), Henry Osagie, Network Infrastructure Technician (UCEN Manchester).

Trafford & Stockport College Group Skills Specialist, Joan Scott said,

“We are delighted to be celebrating the fantastic achievements of our talented students once again. This event is the perfect opportunity for learners across Greater Manchester to showcase their incredible skills while competing at the very highest level.

“We are excited to be hosting several of the final competitions once again in November 2024, which we know will leave a lasting legacy with our students, staff, employers and the wider community.”

Ben Blackledge, Chief Executive, WorldSkills UK said:

“Huge congratulations to this year’s national finalists. We wish them the best of luck in their training as they prepare for the WorldSkills UK Finals.

“We are thrilled to be back in Greater Manchester for our national finals in November and are very grateful for the support of the Greater Manchester Combined Authority and all our host venues.

“We look forward to welcoming competitors and partners from all over the UK to showcase excellence in technical skills and drive forward the development of world-class skills for all young people.”

All nine Further Education colleges in Greater Manchester are part of Greater Manchester Colleges including Bolton College, Bury College, Hopwood Hall College, Oldham College, Tameside College, The Manchester College, Trafford College Group, Salford City College Group and Wigan & Leigh College.

GMColleges represents the colleges, collectively delivering learning to 70,000 students, supporting them to meet the needs of the employers and the GM workforce, current and future, in key growth and employment sectors with training at all levels and ages from entry to postgraduate.