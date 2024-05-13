A new Welsh language business resource to inspire future Welsh entrepreneurs.

The Coleg Cymraeg Cenedlaethol (@colegcymraeg) is pleased to announce a new resource for learners in further education colleges and apprentices studying Business.

The resource was commissioned in response to demand from staff and learners at further education colleges for a Welsh-medium resource in the Business field to support learners with their studies.

This is the first resource of its kind in the Welsh language in Business which includes eight self-study units and various examples of Welsh language businesses, from small to large international businesses contributing to their local communities.

By reading, watching and listening to employees of all levels in companies, learners will have the opportunity to hear about their experiences, and learn how Welsh is integral to their success.

The resource was warmly welcomed by Business students and lecturers at Pembrokeshire College:

“This resource is fantastic and will certainly be welcomed by tutors and business students. The content is well suited to the needs of the learners. Each module contains all the essential aspects and they are all very comprehensive. The interactive tasks are very good. There is a very good use of business examples and most of them are Welsh businesses.”

The resource is being launched in partnership with the Welsh Language Commissioner during its week, ‘Cynnig Cymraeg’, which recognises and encourages the commitment and willingness of Welsh businesses and charities to the Welsh language.

Angharad Gwyn, Owner of Adra company is one of the case studies featured in the resource. Her online company is based in Parc Glynllifon, Caernarfon, and sells Welsh household goods and gifts. She said:

“The fact that we use Welsh designers, and highlight the Welsh language in our goods, makes us unique and appealing to our customers from around the world. We are able to offer a fully Welsh-language service which is the focus of our success.”