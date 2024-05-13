Students to cycle from coast to coast

Protective Services students at Burton and South Derbyshire College (BSDC) are undertaking a Coast to Coast Challenge between 13th–16th May, where they are cycling from one coast of England to the other to raise money for Burton Albion Community Trust.

A group of 21 students are leaving their home comforts behind to set off from St. Bees on the Cumbrian coast on Monday 13th of May, and will be cycling 204km in three days on the popular coast to coast route.

As part of their course, Protective Services students have planned their own expedition, breaking the route down into three sections, one per day, each covering more than 50km. The team will set up their tents and camp overnight at the end of each challenging day, concluding the trip in Sunderland on the North East Coast.

The students’ organisational, fitness and navigational skills will be tested, and the group have been practicing their cycling skills at Rosliston Forestry Centre in preparation for the three-day mission.

The students are embarking on the challenge in memory of Brandon Sutton, a BSDC Football and Education student who sadly lost his life in a tragic road accident in 2023. The money raised will be donated to Burton Albion Community Trust to aid the development of a young person’s bereavement help point.

Burton and South Derbyshire College’s Public Services courses give students the skills and qualities needed to be an effective member of the protective services, including the police, fire, ambulance, prison and military services. The College’s partnerships with local services ensure students are gaining real world experience that will be required for success in their future careers.

Public Services Lecturer, Rob Stevenson said: “The Coast to Coast Challenge will be an opportunity for learners and staff to honour Brandon’s memory, while supporting our local community. This fundraiser embodies the values of compassion, resilience and service that we aim to develop in our students.”

To sponsor the BSDC Coast to Coast Challenge, please go to: https://shorturl.at/FR349.