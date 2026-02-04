NCG Celebrates Double Win at 2026 FE First Awards

NCG is celebrating after winning two prestigious accolades at the College Marketing Network’s FE First Awards 2026, recognising excellence, innovation and impact across further education marketing.

The Group took home the Targeted Recruitment Campaign Award, for a successful cross-group initiative across all seven colleges, while the Sustainability Impact Green Marketing Award went to Kidderminster College for an exceptional campaign promoting the launch of its newly opened Green Technology Centre.

NCG’s group-wide recruitment transformation was recognised as sector leading at the awards, winning the Targeted Recruitment Campaign Award for a strategic, measurable and learner-centred approach to increasing opportunities for young people across the UK.

The initiative removed barriers and aligned student recruitment with NCG’s mission to promote social mobility, covering every stage of the learner journey from early outreach and engagement through to admissions, websites, application systems and the overall applicant experience.

The “One NCG” approach delivered consistent national results while maintaining each college’s unique identity, and judges commended the campaign’s large-scale impact.

Mark Coulthard, Director of Marketing, Recruitment and Communications at NCG, said:

“This award is great recognition for the many colleagues involved in student recruitment across our seven colleges.

“Delivering at scale is no easy task, but colleagues have embraced new initiatives and new ways of working to ensure we put the learner at the heart of every aspect of recruitment, whether that’s our marketing, outreach or admissions teams. Colleagues have worked collaboratively across NCG, and I’m proud of their commitment and the impact it’s having for learners.”

Kidderminster College was awarded gold in the Sustainability Impact Green Marketing category, for its winning marketing campaign that showcased its new Green Technology Centre as a regional hub for sustainability, green skills and inclusive technical education.

Through creative digital storytelling, community engagement and strong employer partnerships, the campaign not only positioned Kidderminster College as a regional leader in green skills education but successfully increased student numbers and boosted female learners in traditionally male dominated sectors.

The submission highlighted the College’s commitment to both sustainability and inclusion, ensuring learners from all backgrounds can benefit from emerging green skills opportunities.

Matt King, Head of Marketing, Admissions and Recruitment at Kidderminster College said:

“We’re incredibly proud that our work to promote the Green Technology Centre and green skills has been recognised with this award. Our campaign set out to showcase not just a new building, but a powerful commitment to sustainability, inclusion and opportunity for the Kidderminster and Wyre Forest community.

“By sharing real learner stories, partnering with employers and engaging our local schools, we’ve been able to inspire more people to see themselves in emerging green‑skills careers, which is an important part of the College’s vision to foster the growth of skills and talent among students. This award is fantastic recognition of the creativity and hard work of colleagues across Kidderminster College who helped bring the campaign and the Centre to life.”

These awards represent a significant achievement for NCG and its colleges, showcasing what can be achieved through collaboration, innovation and a deep commitment to creating life-changing opportunities for learners.