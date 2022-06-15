NCL ‘virtually’ signs partnership agreement with Casablanca Chamber of Commerce

New College Lanarkshire is looking forward to expanding collaborative opportunities in North Africa after signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) agreement with the Casablanca Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Services in Morocco.

The partnership, which is NCL’s first in North Africa, will expand the college’s global reach and provide an opportunity to offer online learning to students in Morocco.

The relationship came about after Dr Hadi Fawzy, International Senior Executive for Middle East and North Africa at Scottish Development International, introduced the College’s International Team to the Chamber of Commerce. The Chamber had been looking at establishing partnerships with UK colleges offering English-speaking courses, as learning English is a top priority for many Moroccan businesses.

Initially, NCL is hoping to offer HNC and HND online courses in Business Management and classes in ESOL (English to Speakers of Other Languages) to students in Casablanca. In future, the partners hope that more courses can be offered, and student and staff exchanges between the two countries can be established.

The two parties got together via Microsoft Teams for a virtual signing event, where Iain Clark, NCL’s Chief Financial Officer signed the MOU agreement along with Hassane Berkani, President of The Casablanca Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Services.

Iain Clark, NCL’s Chief Financial Officer said:

“I was privileged and honoured to sign this historic agreement. The Chamber of Commerce was very keen to partner with a Scottish college and offer English-speaking courses, as currently the majority of teaching in Morocco is in French. Offering HNC and HND level courses in Business will provide Moroccan students with an articulation route to Scottish universities.”

