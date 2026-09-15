School teaches pupils what to learn, but not how to learn.

The Learning Code by Dr Tej, a groundbreaking practical guide to help your child learn – and thrive (New book announced by The Bodley Head)

In a world of rising anxiety, relentless assessment and constant distraction, it’s hard to know how best to support your child. School teaches them what to learn, but not how to learn. The Learning Code changes that. Dr Tej shows you how to unlock your child’s potential, helping you to raise their results without raising stress.



The Learning Code: The Life-Changing Method to Boost Your Child’s Results and Happiness by Dr Tej Samani, which will be published on 28 January 2027.

Dr Tej Samani said,

“I want to start a conversation about academic mental health, the emotional and psychological relationship a child develops with learning, and to give parents the tools to identify the emotional signals behind their child’s behavior and build them into their child’s learning and revision. I’m delighted to be distilling my 15 years of coaching into the only study guide you will ever need.”

Dr Tej has developed his method over 15 years of coaching more than 10,000 pupils in over 300 schools. His repeatable, adaptable seven-step method works across all subjects and can be tailored to a child’s individual needs, including if they have Special Educational Needs or are neurodiverse.

Alice Skinner, The Bodley Head, said,

“Ahead of exam season in 2027, we’re thrilled to be publishing Dr Tej’s proven, practical method, which has delivered an average 2.4-grade increase at GCSE within just two terms. We’re living in a world where education is both a priority and a pressure point, and The Learning Code is a game-changing guide that will help parents support both their child’s results and their well-being.”