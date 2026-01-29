Neath College Hosts Inaugural Culture Day

Neath College Celebrates Its First Culture Day, Showcasing Community, Inclusion, and Cultural Pride

Neath College celebrated its first-ever Culture Day last week, marking a vibrant and meaningful showcase of culture, community, and inclusion across the College. The event forms part of a wider commitment to inclusion and will soon be delivered across the entire NPTC Group of Colleges.

The day featured a rich programme of cultural performances and activities, including Ghanaian drumming and performances from many staff, students and members of our wider community. Global representation came from Wales, Syria, Turkiye, Saudi Arabia, Switzerland, Germany, Ukraine, Africa, Pakistan, Iran, Bangladesh, Estonia, Sudan, Philippines, Palestine, China, Hungary, India, and many other backgrounds, reflecting the diversity of the College community.

A wide range of stalls celebrating heritage, identity, and community engagement were hosted throughout the College, with partners and colleagues including Race Council Cymru, South Wales Police, EYST, NPTCVS, African Community Centre, Neath Port Talbot County Borough Council, Filipino community, Chinese community, Welsh heritage Staff stall, Foundation Adult community Learning department, International Higher Education, Music and Creative Visual performance Dance students as well as catering and hospitality. Our very own NPTC College and NPTCVS partnership community platform ‘Chai and Chat Neath’, made up of 19 Nationalities and 55 members, also attended with Henna, artefacts, showcasing cultural exchange through dress, cuisine, and so much more.

Colleagues and students from across the College showcased their work, experiences, and cultures, celebrating the College’s rich and proud Welsh heritage, including the Welsh language.

Food played a central role in the celebrations, with vendors and tastings available throughout the day, including Goggis International Cuisine, Hungarian goulash samples, Filipino cuisine, and an array of South Asian, Middle Eastern, and other global cuisine samples.

James Morris, Senior Student Involvement, Wellbeing and Inclusion Officer at NPTC Group of Colleges, shared his reflections on the day:

“The positive response to Culture Day highlights the strength of our inclusive college community, where students and staff come together to celebrate cultural pride. The event encouraged curiosity, meaningful engagement, and connection, leading to new friendships and the emergence of clubs and societies that will continue to foster a welcoming and supportive environment for everyone. The commitment and generosity of our guests, vendors, and local communities powered the event with an infectious positivity that truly brightened a grey day in January.”

Equality, Diversity, and Inclusion Senior Officer Rukhsaana Ashraf added:

“We are very pleased to have delivered the first NPTC College Culture Day successfully. It has been an absolute privilege to lead on the day with my colleague James Morris. An event that has allowed us to showcase some of our meaningful and ongoing partnerships, community projects and wider corporate social responsibility work.”

“A fantastic day celebrating the richness of our college and a reminder that inclusion of any kind sits in a policy, but not alone. It also becomes a lived experience built through connection, curiosity, and mutual respect.”

The success of Culture Day reinforces NPTC Group of Colleges’ ongoing commitment to fostering an inclusive, welcoming environment where diversity is celebrated, and all members of the community feel a strong sense of belonging.