NEOMA Business School awarded for innovative teaching

In recognition of its commitment to innovative teaching, NEOMA Business School has been honoured in AACSB International’s “Innovations That Inspire” awards for the fourth time, making it the most awarded school in Europe.

The 2024 Innovations That Inspire list highlights 26 major innovations from AACSB-accredited schools of business and management from around the world.

The awards are now in their ninth consecutive year, attracting applications from more than 240 institutions recognized for their forward-looking vision of education.

NEOMA features for its “Generative AI Acculturation Initiative”, which launched in September 2023.

The initiative involves a new course on how to use AI tools which is available to the school’s 10,000 students, regular training sessions offered to all teaching staff on how the technology can enhance teaching methods, and three modules integrated into staff training plans which aim to understand how generative AI can be useful in a professional context.

“Generative Artificial Intelligence is making such a break with the past that we need to acculturate students and teachers at the same time. More than ever, we want to consolidate our status as a pioneering school in terms of educational innovation and further strengthen the digital transformation to which NEOMA is committed,” says Delphine Manceau, Managing Director of NEOMA Business School.

“Our world is facing major social, economic and technological challenges. Business schools are constantly innovating to meet these challenges. This is particularly true of NEOMA, whose programme to train its community in Generative Artificial Intelligence is a perfect example of how business schools today are creating value for their stakeholders,” says Lily Bi, President and CEO of AACSB.

