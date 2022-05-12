North Eastern Universities Purchasing Consortium (NEUPC) sign framework agreement with Amazon Business

Amazon Business has signed its second successful framework agreement with North Eastern Universities Purchasing Consortium (NEUPC) in the UK, establishing a compliant route for North Eastern Universities Purchasing Consortium (NEUPC), and member institutions to purchase goods through Amazon Business in accordance with the UK public procurement procedures, without needing to worry about purchasing thresholds or launching tenders in the UK.

Additional higher education purchasing consortia like Advanced Procurement for Universities and Colleges (APUC), Southern Universities Purchasing Consortium (SUPC), Higher Education Purchasing Consortium Wales (HEPCW) and North Western Universities Purchasing Consortium (NWUPC) member institutions will also benefit from the agreement.

Designed to ensureease of use, consolidation of spend in a single channel, and improved controls and compliance, the framework offersa competitive deal for buyers, and will serve approximately 300 organisations and purchasing consortia members, mainly from the higher education sector. For eligible members, this will help streamline reporting, controltail end spend and gain access to Amazon Business’ network of suppliers, wide selection of Climate Pledge Friendly products, and other digital buying capabilities that are helping many organisations develop more sustainable supply chains.

NEUPC Members will be able to consider preferences for spending within their community where possible – something that is a key to the Higher Education sector, and using real-time data, leaders will be better positioned to drive progress towards their Environment, Social and Governance (ESG) goals.

“NEUPC are pleased to award the sole supply framework for an eMarketplace to facilitate tail endspend to Amazon Business. The framework will give members of all the participating HE Consortia the potential to unlock the value of their tail end spend across multiple categories by increasing process efficiency, increased visibility and the opportunity to strategically manage and consolidate the spend across the member University,” said Andy Hughes, Deputy Head of Operational Procurement and Category Manager at NEUPC.

“The award of this framework is a testimony to Amazon Business’ ability to deliver a solution that is capable of adapting even to the most challenging of setups, proving not only its ability to scale but also to serve all types of customers, each with its own very particular needs and requirements,” said Nabil De Marco, General Manager Europe, Amazon Business.

To find out more about the framework agreement click here.

