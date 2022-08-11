New Barnsley College course perfect for aspiring teachers

Barnsley College has launched a new course for budding teachers. The Level 6 Professional Graduate Certificate in Education (ProfGCE) (Post-Compulsory Education) is ideal for those who aspire to work in Further Education colleges, sixth form colleges, adult and community learning and independent training providers amongst others.

The course is available to anyone who currently has an interest in teaching and holds a degree in a relevant subject or has substantial professional experience. The programme is delivered on either a full-time (over one year) or part-time (over two years) basis making it perfect for those with existing external commitments such as family and work.

The course will help students to develop the required skills, knowledge and professional values to be a highly effective teacher. The modules within the programme provide a deeper understanding into teaching roles with topics such as planning and assessing learning, the role of theory and use of evidence in practice, the contemporary issues that exist in post-compulsory education and reflective teaching practice.

Students enrolled onto this course will spend a large proportion of their time on placement, gaining the real-world experience needed to prepare them for a fulfilling career in education. The placement portion of the programme is also known for boosting students’ confidence and increasing their independence.

Assessed through assignments, practical teaching experience, observation records and reflective practice, students must successfully demonstrate they have developed the necessary knowledge, skills and experience to be a successful teacher in order to complete the programme.

After completing the course, students will have gained extensive knowledge in high-quality teaching and be able to secure employment as a qualified teacher, apply for Qualified Teacher Learning Skills (QTLS) with the Education and Training Foundation or consider further education such as starting a master’s degree in an education-related subject.

Rachel James, Assistant Principal for Teaching and Learning at Barnsley College, said:

“This exciting and brand-new Professional Graduate Certificate in Education will give you an insight into how to be the very best teacher you can be in post-compulsory education. The course has been written with a post-Covid approach to teaching in mind and will allow you to develop your knowledge and understanding of teaching as well as testing your practical teaching skills throughout.

“Students will have the opportunity to be taught by the very best teachers in one of the very few Ofsted Outstanding Further Education colleges in the country. The course is validated by Leeds Trinity University, one of the country’s leading providers of teacher training.”

Barnsley College also offers other teaching qualifications for those of other ages with varying experience with Level 3 apprenticeships perfect for those in the infancy of their career to Level 4 and 5 courses suitable for those continuing their professional education.

To find out more about the Level 6 Professional Graduate Certificate in Education (ProfGCE) (Post-Compulsory Education) along with other Higher Education courses at Barnsley College, come along to the upcoming Open Day on Monday 22 August, 10.00am – 2.00pm. To book, visit: www.barnsley.ac.uk/higher-education-open-days

For more information about any of the Teacher Training courses available at Barnsley College, visit: www.barnsley.ac.uk/childcare

