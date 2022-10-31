Shopping Cart

No products in the basket.

Subscribe

Shopping Cart

No products in the basket.

From education to employment
Switch to Pearson EPA services

New Brighton sports science degree receives prestige accreditation

FE News Editor October 31, 2022
0 Comments
Why Switch to NCFE for EPA In Article Block ad

University of Brighton’s newly-launched Strength and Conditioning BSc (Hons) has received professional standard endorsements from a key agency in the sector.

Within weeks of the first students taking up the new degree in September, the course has been endorsed by the Chartered Institute for the Management of Sport and Physical Activity (CIMSPA) with regard to two professional standards: Strength and Conditioning Trainer Award; and Strength and Conditioning Graduate Coach Award.

University of Brighton’s Strength and Conditioning BSc (Hons) is not only one of very few degrees in the UK to achieve this double professional acknowledgement from CIMSPA, but is the third sports-related degree at the university to achieve similar recognition, alongside its Sport Management and Sport Coaching degrees.

Brighton’s sports-related courses are ranked in the UK Top 10, as well as the top 100 globally by the QS World University Rankings 2022.  Teaching and coaching staff are strength and conditioning experts who have worked and continue to work, with organisations including the Lawn Tennis Association and the English Institute of Sport, England basketball, England Netball and Great Britain’s Paralympic cycling team, as well as individual champion athletes such as Dame Sarah Storey.

The university offers a suite of specialist facilities which include a new strength and conditioning suite, labs that are accredited by the British Association of Sport and Exercise Sciences (BASES), plus extensive top quality sporting facilities. From 2024, meanwhile, students will be based at a purpose-built new state-of-the-art facility at the Falmer campus. 

Flo Pietzsch (pictured above) – Senior Lecturer in the university’s School of Sport and Health Sciences, and Course Leader of the Strength and Conditioning degree – said:

We are delighted to receive endorsement against two highly detailed professional standards. The achievement builds upon the long-standing expertise and quality in our sport and exercise science provision, and will ensure that our future graduates are fully prepared for employment or further study in the subject.”

Helen Hiley, Education Manager for CIMSPA, said:

The ambition of CIMSPA and the Sport and Physical Activity Professional Development Board is to create a recognised and respected profession everyone wants to be part of. We appreciate and value the University of Brighton’s commitment to support us to achieve this ambition.”

Recommend0 recommendationsPublished in Education
Published in: Education
FE News Editor

Related Articles

City & Guilds Associate Vacancies available - FE News

Responses

Report

Contains abusive or derogatory content
Contains mature or sensitive content
Contains misleading or false information
Contains spam, fake content or potential malware
Harassment or bullying behavior

Block Member?

Please confirm you want to block this member.

You will no longer be able to:

  • See blocked member's posts
  • Mention this member in posts
  • Invite this member to groups
  • Message this member
  • Add this member as a connection

Please note: This action will also remove this member from your connections and send a report to the site admin. Please allow a few minutes for this process to complete.

Report

You have already reported this .