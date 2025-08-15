New City College students celebrate exceptional A Level and vocational results for 2025

Students at New City College are celebrating fantastic A Level results, with a 95% pass rate and over 32% achieving high grades A*-B – compared to the national mark of 28.3%.

Students at Havering Sixth Form, which had 1,666 A Level entries, achieved a phenomenal pass rate of 96% with high grades at almost 36%!

Popular courses with 100% pass rates at the sixth form in Wingletye Lane, Hornchurch, include A Levels in Art & Design subjects. More than half of the 219 students who sat these exams achieved A* to B grades.

At Attlee A Level Academy in Whitechapel, of the 315 A Level entries, 100% passes were achieved in subjects including Biology, English Literature and Physics. And at Hackney Sixth Form, in Clapton, A Level students did particularly well in subjects including Sociology, Biology and Politics.

With campuses across East London and Essex, NCC is one of the largest colleges in the country with students sitting a combined 2,350 A Levels – and this year’s exam results show why it continues to stand out.

The college also offers a great variety of vocational qualifications across all of its campuses. The 3,774 students receiving their vocational results today also performed exceptionally well.

With a few results yet to come in, the pass rate is high at 93.8% – including 100% pass rates at T Level.

Achievements include:

100% of Sport Coaching and Development students at Hackney Campus passing at both foundation and extended diploma level

100% of BTEC IT students at Ardleigh Green Campus achieving their qualifications.

Exceptional results in Creative Media, Science and Business at Hackney Sixth form

Outstanding student, Oliver McLarens, from Havering Sixth Form, will be going to Oxford University to study PPE (Philosophy, Politics, and Economics). He achieved A* grades in Maths and History and As in Further Maths and Politics.

Oliver said his results are due to hard work and great teaching:

“I’m really excited about going to Oxford. It will be a challenge but it has been something I’ve dreamed of for a long time and I worked really hard for it. I can’t believe it has actually happened! The teachers at the sixth form have been brilliant and helped me throughout the two years. I chose to study here because when I met them at an Open Day I could see how committed and supportive they were.”

Colleen Marshall, Principal for A Levels at New City College, said:

“A huge congratulations to all our students. This is an outstanding set of results in an outstanding year for New City College.

“Overall, our students have achieved brilliantly, and this is testament to their hard work and our exceptional staff who have supported them. With 2,350 A Level entries and almost 3,800 vocational qualification entries this year, to reach an almost 95% pass rate in both areas is no mean feat.

“We couldn’t be more proud of our students and we and can’t wait to see the incredible things they will go on to achieve.”