New City College wins top national award for creating green skills curriculum

New City College was announced as the winner of the Green Gown Award for Next Generation Learning and Skills, making it the sector leader in designing a curriculum to develop students’ skills for a greener future.

In a hotly contested category with 11 other shortlisted colleges and universities across the UK and Ireland, the Green Gown Learning and Skills Award was presented to NCC at a high-profile event in Edinburgh.

As the winner of this prestigious category, New City College is now a finalist for the International Green Gown Awards which take place next year and celebrate the most innovative colleges and universities worldwide.

The award, sponsored by the Chartered Management Institute, recognises New City College’s whole-organisational ‘Green Skills Revolution’, and more specifically, the investment and management of a new suite of hands-on courses in low carbon skills.

NCC has led two London partnership projects with a combined value of nearly £10million, bringing together colleges, adult education institutes, employers and local authorities with a focus on green skills.

Staff have received specialist training to run practical courses in state-of-the-art low carbon technology labs at NCC’s Rainham and Hackney campuses, and to train other staff to deliver these qualifications. The skills and qualifications range from electric vehicle maintenance to energy efficiency and retrofit.

These focused courses are valued by companies across the capital who are getting their staff trained and qualified to help build a greener future for everyone.

Construction and building services students from across the region are also taking advantage of the courses, knowing that at NCC they will gain a comprehensive understanding of green skills and carbon literacy, and will discover the future of home heating and alternative electrical generation through solar power.

New City College’s award was received at the Green Gown ceremony by Calley Page, Deputy Group Director: Apprenticeships and Business Development, who plays a key role in identifying the green skills needed across different industries, and championing this important work.

The award highlights that ultimately at NCC, students, apprentices and the wider workforce acquire green skills, future-proof their careers and gain a deeper understanding of low-carbon technology.

Gerry McDonald, Group Principal & CEO at New City College, said: “I’m delighted that New City College has won this important award. This work brings together our focus on both curriculum innovation and sustainability. It is fabulous that our staff have received the recognition they deserve for driving forward the green skills agenda.”

Companies interested in training their staff in essential carbon reduction skills, should take a look at New City College’s trade skills website.

