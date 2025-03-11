New Coleg Menai campus officially opened by Minister for Further and Higher Education

Coleg Menai’s new Bangor campus was officially opened by Vikki Howells MS, Minister for Further and Higher Education last week.

Supported by a total mutual investment of £22 million, which includes £14 million from Welsh Government’s ‘Sustainable Communities for Learning’ Programme, the new campus enhances Coleg Menai’s offerings by relocating from the former Ffriddoedd Road and Friars sites to this modern facility.

Situated on Parc Menai, the state-of-the-art campus is the new home for ten vocational areas:

Hair and Beauty, Hospitality and Catering, Business, Travel and Tourism, Performing Arts, Music, Media (TV and Games Development), Access to Higher Education, Adult Community Learning, and English for Speakers Other Languages.

Designed with students in mind, the campus boasts world-class, industry-standard facilities that provide invaluable practical experience. Notable features include a professional training kitchen, an Apple Mac suite for creative disciplines, and a modern LibraryPlus space.

The new campus also creates opportunities for students to engage with the local community. The Hair & Beauty salons and nail bars are open to the public, while the Performing Arts department showcases theatre performances and live shows in its 110-seat performance studio. Additionally, the on-site training restaurant offers fine dining experiences for the public, creating a unique learning environment for students.

Students and staff benefit from an open-plan refectory and coffee bar, designed to foster social interaction and collaboration. A dedicated Learner Services team is available to provide careers guidance, confidential support, and a range of wellbeing services to ensure students thrive both academically and personally.

Aled Jones-Griffith, Chief Executive of Grŵp Llandrillo Menai, said,

“It’s with great pride that we officially open the new Bangor campus. This state of the art facility affords the young people of Gwynedd and Môn access to sector-leading equipment and technology to support them with their studies.

Learners are taught by industry experienced staff who are eagerly looking forward to accessing the excellent resources at their disposal to ensure that their learners are prepared and skilled for progression into employment, or the next level of studies in the various sectors that are covered by this new facility”.

I would like to extend my gratitude to everyone involved in this project, from the staff who contributed to the design and development of the campus, to the Welsh Government’s Sustainable Communities for Learning Programme for making this fantastic new facility a reality.”

Minister for Further and Higher Education, Vikki Howells, said,

“The new campus is an example of the world class facilities on offer to our learners in Wales. Helping to equip young people with the skills and experience to flourish and make the most of every opportunity.

“The refurbishment represents an opportunity to not only meet the future needs of the creative, digital and IT sectors, but to help shape them working closely with the hospitality and tourism sector. The investment into the campus will also provide wider benefits to the local community.”

Applications to study at the new campus are open for September 2025 entry.