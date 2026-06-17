New Degree to Support Next Generation of Child Development and Education Professionals

A NEW degree programme aimed at preparing students for careers supporting children and young people is being launched by Coleg Cambria this September.

The BA (Hons) Childhood and Adolescent Studies, based at the college’s Northop campus and accredited by Wrexham University, has been developed to reflect the changing needs of children, families and education professionals in an increasingly complex world.

Designed for both school leavers and those already working in education and support roles, the three-year degree will provide students with the knowledge, skills and practical understanding needed to support young people from early childhood through to adolescence.

Delivered full-time with just one day a week on campus, the programme offers a flexible route into higher education while responding to growing demand for practitioners with expertise in areas such as mental health, wellbeing, additional learning needs and child development.

The new qualification replaces the college’s existing BA Childhood Studies programme, broadening its focus to include the experiences, challenges and opportunities faced by young people up to the age of 18.

Students will explore a wide range of subjects linked to education, child development and family support, opening pathways into careers including teaching, social care, speech and language support, play therapy, family services and lifelong learning.

Hannah Roberts, Programme Leader for BA (Hons) Childhood and Adolescent Studies and a former primary school teacher with more than 10 years of experience in education, said the qualification reflects the changing realities facing children, young people and professionals working with them.

“Childhood and adolescence is such a broad and evolving area, and this programme has been created to reflect that,” she said.

“There is still a strong focus on early childhood, but we are also looking much more closely at adolescence, including mental health, wellbeing, additional learning needs and the increasing pressures young people face today.

“We know there is growing demand for professionals who truly understand issues such as ADHD, autism, anxiety and emotional wellbeing, and who can make a real difference to children and young people across education and beyond.”

Current learners studying BA Childhood Studies will transition onto the new programme during their second year, while incoming students will benefit from an expanded curriculum designed around contemporary challenges and professional practice.

“This qualification creates real opportunities,” Hannah added.

“Many of our learners want to become teachers, while others are already working in schools and want to progress into senior roles, curriculum management or go on to postgraduate study. It also supports careers in areas such as family support, speech and language, social care and play therapy – giving students a broad scope and genuine options for their future.”

Alongside academic study, students will benefit from the close-knit learning environment at Northop and a flexible delivery model designed to fit around work and family commitments.

“We offer that personal touch, our lecturers know our students, and there is a warm, welcoming community here,” she added.

“The one-day-a-week campus model also gives students flexibility around work and family commitments, while still providing interactive learning, research opportunities and strong academic support.”