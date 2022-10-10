New education for sustainable development interactive webinar series open for bookings

Booking is now open for the Education and Training Foundation’s interactive webinar series on ‘How to promote and embed education for sustainable development (ESD) across learning and working practices’.

Starting on 16 November, this series of six webinars is for teachers, trainers, and tutors across the Further Education (FE) and Training sector seeking to embed sustainability into their professional practice.

The new series launches as the impact of climate change is increasingly visible all around us in the form of severe global weather shocks. In this context, sustainability continues to grow as a priority for the education sector. The Department for Education’s new Sustainability and Climate Change Strategy, published in April this year, highlights the role of the education system in contributing to sustainability goals and recognises the vital skills contribution of the FE and Training sector.

The ETF has worked with ESD experts across the country to develop this webinar series, including practitioners, members of the COP26 Education and Skills Committee, and specialist sector bodies. The series directly aligns with the second of the ETF’s recently revised Professional Standards for the sector.

Places are limited and offered on a first come, first served basis. The fee for the six sessions in total is £125 for people working for ESFA-funded organisations, or the discounted rate of £112.50 for members of the ETF’s professional membership body, the Society for Education and Training (SET). The cost for other participants is £187.50 and free places are also available to participants who meet certain criteria, to ensure accessibility of the series. Places can be booked via the ETF booking system.

Charlotte Bonner, National Head of Education for Sustainable Development at the ETF, said: “The FE and training sector has a crucial role to play in contributing to the national, and global, sustainability agenda. Yet, while the sector’s workforce increasingly recognises the importance of teaching learners about sustainability issues, ESD has not historically been included in initial teacher education. As a result, many teachers, trainers, and tutors across the country do not feel equipped to embed high-quality and high-impact teaching about sustainable development into their curricula.

“This webinar series aims to address this gap, supporting educators’ professional development around ESD. Participants will come away from the six sessions more confident in their capacity to embed sustainability into their practice, and enthused about playing their part in contributing to meeting sustainability goals.”

For full details of the series, and to book your place, visit the ETF booking website.

