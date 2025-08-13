New engineering training facility opens in Wythenshawe

Delivered by apprenticeship provider Total People, the new facility has been created to support engineering skills growth.

A new training facility has opened in Wythenshawe to support engineering skills growth in Greater Manchester and Cheshire.

Apprenticeship provider Total People will be delivering Level 3 programmes from the new site, creating a pipeline of new talent for engineering and manufacturing businesses across the region.

This includes the Level 3 Engineering and Maintenance Technician qualification which will help businesses meet the demands of modern manufacturing and maintenance with apprentices trained in problem-solving and precision engineering skills.

Other programmes delivered on-site include Bus and Coach Engineering, Heavy Vehicle Service and Maintenance, and Refrigeration, Air Conditioning and Heat Pump Systems.

The new facility, strategically located to be easily accessible to both apprentices and businesses in Greater Manchester and Cheshire, will help to fill roles such as Mechanical Engineers, Manufacturing Machine Operators and Production Workers, ensuring that the region remains at the cutting edge of technological advancements.

Speaking about the new facility, Melanie Nicholson, Managing Director of Total People, commented:

“As the apprenticeship division of LTE Group, Total People is at the forefront of addressing the growing demand for engineering and manufacturing skills across Greater Manchester and Cheshire.

“Our commitment is to provide employers with new talent trained in the latest skills and technology. We are excited to support our current apprentices and employer partners, whilst also welcoming new partners and apprentices onto our programmes.”

Total People has aligned their delivery with the Greater Manchester Local Skills Improvement Plan, which has identified green skills and sustainability, robotics and automation technologies, and electrical engineers and technicians as high priority areas for skills provision development.

John Thornhill, CEO of LTE Group, added:

“If we are to deliver the government’s growth ambitions, skills providers increasingly need to play a leading role in bringing together national policy and regional policy, especially in areas with devolved mayors, to make things simple for employers to grow their businesses and employees to grow their careers.

“LTE Group is uniquely positioned to enable this. I’m delighted that this investment in new engineering facilities in Wythenshawe for Total People will support skills development for the region and the wider economy. By co-locating these facilities with other parts of our Group, we will be able to offer services to employers across the North of England.”