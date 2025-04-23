New film will throw a spotlight on Northampton College apprenticeships

A business at the forefront of manufacturing, designing and building bespoke machinery for the recycling industry is preparing to release a new film showcasing how Northampton College apprentices have benefitted its operations.

Brixworth-based Spitfire Engineering Services Ltd, which will celebrate its 20th anniversary later this year, has a longstanding relationship with the College and has been offering welding and fabrication apprenticeships in partnership with the education provider for the past four years.

As part of its ongoing efforts to attract more young people into the world of engineering, the company is producing a film featuring its apprentices, the cutting-edge facilities they benefit from using at Northampton College and the lecturers who are helping them to develop vital skills.

Managing and Technical Director Gavin Franklin, who is also a former Northampton College student, said:

“We’re proud to offer apprenticeships with Northampton College because we feel we have a social responsibility to attract more people into our industry and to help them develop the skills they need.

“It’s estimated the UK needs 124,000 new engineers and technicians each year to meet demand, but current projections show an annual shortfall of 37,000 to 59,000.

“We want to throw a spotlight on this situation in our new film and to show how we’re working with Northampton College to help tackle this situation by offering apprenticeships in the hope it will inspire others to do the same.

“In our experience, offering apprenticeships has been good for the apprentices, good for our business and good for our industry. As an employer we get a huge amount of satisfaction from developing homegrown talent. We’ve taken on apprentices as young as 16 and over time developed them into successful team leaders.

“We really value the partnership we have with Northampton College. Its team collaborates with us incredibly well, its facilities are very good and its lecturers are knowledgeable and help our apprentices to learn a broad range of skills.

“We’d advise other Northamptonshire employers who are interested in apprenticeships, and are looking to partner with an organisation to take care of their apprentices’ learning, to contact Northampton College.”

Northampton College offers apprenticeships in Accounting; Business and Economics; Childcare and Early Years; Construction and the Built Environment; Customer Service; Engineering and Manufacturing; Fabrication and Welding; Hairdressing and Motor Vehicle Engineering. The courses give apprentices the chance to secure a qualification while gaining valuable experience in the workplace.

Northampton College Principal Jason Lancaster said:

“We’re very proud to partner with forward-thinking organisations, such as Spitfire Engineering Services Ltd, which have enabled us to support more than 400 apprentices.

“Our apprentices learn practical skills in state-of-the-art facilities, have the chance to earn a wage while they gain experience valued by employers and benefit from expert teachers with industry experience and knowledge. As a result, 92 per cent of our apprentices go on to progress in work and education in their chosen field.

“For employers, apprenticeships are a highly effective way for them to invest in their current and future employees while addressing skills shortages within their industries.

“Each of our qualifications is designed with the support of employers so their new employees are equipped with the skills they need to keep pace with the changes in their industries.”