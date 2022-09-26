New framework guidance for Diploma in Teaching (FE and Skills) available

The framework of guidance for the new Diploma in Teaching (Further Education and Skills) is now available. It is based closely on the occupational standards for Learning and Skills Teachers published in 2021, helping to ensure that trainee teachers develop the knowledge, skills and behaviours they need to demonstrate full occupational competence.

The Department for Education (DfE) confirmed in August (2022) that qualifications created under the new framework (including those at levels 6 and 7) will be eligible to receive public funding from the 2024/25 academic year onwards. The new qualifications will replace the current Diploma in Education and Training; public funding for which is being withdrawn in a phased way to allow existing trainees to complete their studies.

The framework has been developed on behalf of, and approved by, the Initial Teacher Education (ITE) Forum, which is convened by the Education and Training Foundation (ETF). Members include a range of stakeholders with interests in driving up standards of teacher training in the FE sector including employer bodies, Awarding Bodies, ITE providers, the Education and Skills Funding Agency, Ofqual, the Department for Education (DfE) and the Gatsby Foundation.

It reflects recent changes in the sector, provides guidance to Awarding Bodies on developing the qualification, and sets out an overall structure, including recommended guided learning hours, teaching practice and assessed observation requirements. It is to be applied to qualification for those teaching or intending to teach in the FE and Skills sector from September 2024 onwards.

Although primarily for use by Awarding Bodies in the development of full qualifications for pre- and in-service trainee teachers in the FE and Skills sector, the new framework may also be useful to employers of teachers and trainers, managers, course providers and educators, and those considering careers in teaching. It is available on the FE Advice website.

The new framework follows the publication of the 2021 White Paper – Skills for Jobs – which set out the Government’s intention to improve initial teacher education and support the redevelopment of FE ITE qualifications. The new regulatory powers available to drive quality improvement in FE teaching are explained in section 17 of the 2022 Skills and Post-16 Education Act.

