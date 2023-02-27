New home education resources help parents and children learning at home explore skills and careers

Non-profit organisation Youth Employment UK is pleased to offer the home education community an entirely free new online programme designed to support home educated young people in exploring their skills, strengths and possible next steps – all at their own pace and with confidence.

We have been listening to Home Education communities. The free programme we have created aims to take on board the expert insights of those with lived experience of home education – namely, the children and parents themselves.

About the free online skills and careers exploration programme:

The programme is comprised of a suite of courses covering different aspects of building career confidence: Exploring, recognising and growing transferable life skills, strengths and personal interests Exploring a wide and inclusive range of possible next steps relating to learning, training or work Exploring ways to find and apply for opportunities of interest Exploring what it might be like to be in work.

The programme is nominally designed for 14-18 year olds, with the understanding that young people have differing needs and motivations, and the age ranges serves merely as a loose guide.

On sign-in, the courses can be dipped in and out of at leisure, with all progress saved.

All programme content is optional to allow for a range of learning preferences. Young people can choose to dive deep into topics that interest them, and skip through topic areas they might find less relevant.

Content aims to be varied and engaging, including articles, quizzes, activities, downloadable workbooks, moments of self-reflection, and videos.

This free online programme recognises that learning can be valuable and meaningful without requiring a school environment or a curriculum. It takes the approach that learning should fit the child, rather than having a child be forced to fit the learning.

A certificate can be downloaded upon completion of each course.

