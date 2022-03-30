New hub tackles rise in mental health problems amongst Scottish students

An online hub launched this week by NUS Scotland aims to support the growing number of Scottish students who are struggling with their mental health.

The Think Positive Hub- launched on March 30- is a one-stop shop for information about mental health services, projects and resources aimed at students and those who support them in Scotland.

The site was created in response to research published by NUS Scotland in 2020 that found that almost three quarters (72%) of students in Scotland reported having concerns about their mental health and wellbeing during their first year of study.

Students have been particularly hard hit by the cost-of-living increase, with half (49.9%) of those surveyed citing lack of money or financial pressures having a negative impact on their mental health. Six out of ten of those who had sought help said they had to wait for support.

Matt Crilly, President of NUS Scotland said:

“Life as a student can be incredibly difficult. We know there is good support out there, but even where support is available it can be hard for students to access.

“The Think Positive Hub pulls together services, projects and resources they can trust, specifically aimed at students in Scotland and is a positive step in addressing Scotland’s student mental health crisis.”

