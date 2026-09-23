MPs Inquiry into National Youth Strategy 1 Year On

The Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee has launched a new inquiry examining the government’s strategy for improving outcomes for young people in England.

The inquiry comes nearly a year after the publication of Youth Matters: Your National Youth Strategy, which acknowledges the current challenges facing the youth sector in England, such as young people’s access to safe spaces, someone who cares for them and a community to which they belong.

The committee will be examining the progress made so far in delivering the 10-year strategy. It will look at the opportunities and challenges facing the youth workforce and whether commitments on recruitment, training and professional development are sufficient to meet current and future demands.

The committee will also be looking at access to youth services, including how provision varies across England and the role of local authorities and initiatives such as Young Futures Hubs.

Additionally, the inquiry will explore how the strategy aligns with the government’s proposed social media policies and efforts to reduce screen time, as well as funding for the youth sector.

As part of the inquiry, the committee is planning to hold engagement events to gather the views of young people and youth workers.

Chair of the DCMS Committee, Dame Caroline Dinenage MP, said:

“The Culture Secretary often says that young people need somewhere to go, something to do and someone to care. Our inquiry will be looking in depth at the government’s stated strategy to deliver this and the progress it has made so far.

“As well as looking at access to youth services and how they are delivered, an important part of our work will be examining the impact of recent policy developments. With the social media ban looming and the National Citizenship Service no more, it’s crucial that we find engaging activities to give young people meaningful opportunities.

“What matters most is our young people and the youth workers who support them, and we’ll make sure their views are heard loud and clear.”

The committee welcomes views on any of the following areas.

1. Previous youth programmes

What impact have reforms to youth programmes, including the National Citizen Service and the Youth Investment Fund, had on the delivery of the National Youth Strategy?

2. The youth workforce

What are the main opportunities and challenges facing the youth workforce?

Are the strategy’s commitments on recruitment, training and professional development sufficient to meet current and future demand?

3. Access to youth services

Are current funding arrangements sufficient to deliver sustainable, high-quality youth services?

How far does access to youth services vary across England, and where are the greatest gaps in provision?

Are young people getting access to a variety of activities, such as sports, arts and culture?

What role should local authorities play in ensuring young people have access to high-quality youth services?

What contribution can initiatives such as Young Futures Hubs make to improving access and outcomes for young people?

How could the strategy best align with proposed social media policies and efforts to reduce screen time?

4. Funding

Are current funding arrangements sufficient to deliver sustainable, high-quality youth services?

5. Delivery and partnership working

What examples of effective youth service delivery, including from the devolved nations and other countries, could inform implementation of the National Youth Strategy?

What enables effective partnership working between youth services, local authorities, schools, health services, businesses and other organisations, and what barriers need addressing?

6. Accountability and monitoring