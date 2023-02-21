New MA in Montessori Education launches at Leeds Beckett University

A new Masters course in Montessori Education has launched at Leeds Beckett University’s Carnegie School of Education, only the second such course in the country.

The course is a key addition to existing training available to education professionals across the country, based on the Montessori method of teaching, which has collaboration, respect and independent learning at its core. Montessori teaching practices aim to support children in becoming tolerant, confident citizens guided by moral values that transcend social and political systems.

Teaching for the brand-new MA programme in Montessori Education starts this autumn, with applications open now. The postgraduate course has been developed to enhance the subject knowledge and research skills of those with a passion for Montessori education and will be delivered online, both full time and part time.

The teaching team in the Carnegie School of Education, together with experts at Leeds Beckett’s International Montessori Institute, have designed a comprehensive curriculum which examines theory, research, policy and practice in Montessori education globally.

MA modules include: Montessori Education for Sustainability, Children’s Cultural Worlds, Diverse Childhood Identity and Inequality, Montessori Education and Social Justice, Research Methods, and Dissertation. Each of these modules offers opportunities for students to pursue their own interests and undertake projects which reflect the age of children they may be working with or hope to work with.

Dr Nathan Archer, Director of the International Montessori Institute, said:

“This new MA is an important strand of work for the International Montessori Institute. We are keen to build a community of research, a place where those interested in Montessori education can further explore, investigate and interrogate topics pertinent to this approach to learning. We hope students from the UK and around the world will apply.”

Rachel C Boyle, Dean of the Carnegie School of Education at Leeds Beckett University, said:

“The Carnegie School of Education is incredibly proud to begin the delivery of the MA Montessori programme. This signifies a new and exciting time for our Masters provision and our work to develop Montessori practises across the education sector. We are honoured to be in partnership with the Montessori Group and we look forward to welcoming the first cohort in September 2023.”

Leonor Diaz Alcantara, Chief Executive Officer of the Montessori Group, said:

“We believe that progression options are essential for our many Further and Higher Education MCI graduates from over the years. We are thrilled that the International Montessori Institute will be able to provide opportunities for these students and the many experienced educators working in the field, looking for professional development and a chance to engage further in pedagogical discussion and innovative thinking. Commitment to this provision secures a future where a shared understanding of the importance of on-going evidence-based and research-led discussions in order to prioritise approaches that put the learner at the heart of all that they do, remain central to sector wide professional conversations”.

