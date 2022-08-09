New partnership brings The Open University degree courses to SERC campuses 

An exciting new partnership between South Eastern Regional College (SERC) and The Open University (OU) is enhancing the College’s Higher Education (HE) provision, adding four new foundation degrees and two degrees to the SERC HE offering.

Starting this September, students can follow an OU Foundation Degree course in Cloud Computing Technologies, in Cyber Security and Digital Forensics at SERC’s Bangor, Downpatrick and Lisburn campuses, or in Culinary Arts at the College’s Bangor campus. OU Degree courses are also available in Cloud Computing Technologies and in Cyber Security and Digital Forensics providing a progression route for those currently studying a level 5 qualification in a related area. These are full-time courses with an option to also study part-time.

The development presents a new opportunity for applicants to study close to home, led by industry-experienced tutors in small classes, using state of the art, industry-standard equipment.

The OU programmes join the SERC portfolio of Higher Education courses which include foundation degree and degree-level courses in partnership with Ulster University, Queen’s University Belfast and Liverpool John Moores University.

Ken Webb, Principal and Chief Executive, SERC, said, “We are delighted SERC has recently been approved by The Open University as an appropriate organisation, to offer higher education programmes leading to Open University validated awards. The new courses we will deliver will be an important and exciting new element of the HE provision at the College.”

He continued, “We have a great track record in terms of student success and satisfaction, and we are very proud to add The Open University to our list of partnerships.

“The new courses will broaden the options for learners in the areas of computing and culinary arts and will enable more students to benefit from SERC’s employment-focussed, technical higher education curriculum. The new programmes have been designed to reflect industry need and provide students both a progression pathway into higher level studies or employment for the sectors. The top-up degree programmes also present a fantastic progression opportunity for learners wishing to pursue a career in cyber security or cloud computing.”

John D’Arcy, Director, The Open University, said, “The Open University is delighted to partner with SERC and provide validation for these awards. Further Educational Colleges are at the heart of their communities. The validation process enables FE colleges to put on a wider range of technical courses, supporting more people in local communities to secure high skill, high wage jobs, growing the economy to help tackle the cost of living crisis.​ SERC is a dynamic college and we are excited to work with them in the future and explore new areas of working to enhance this provision even further.”

The courses start this September and applications are open now. You can find out more about the courses and apply for a place at serc.ac.uk

Enrolment for all SERC HE courses takes place on 18 and 19 August 2022 on our campuses at Bangor, Downpatrick, Lisburn and Newtownards.

Visit www.serc.ac.uk to unlock your future

