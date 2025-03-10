New strategy unveiled by The Sheffield College

A new plan that puts students, staff and the city at the heart of a series of ambitious goals has been launched by The Sheffield College.

The Strategic Plan 2025 to 2030 sets out the college’s priorities based on four themes: learning, people, partnerships and sustainability.

Angela Foulkes CBE, Chief Executive and Principal, The Sheffield College, said:

“We are ambitious for our college, our students and the city and proud to play a key role in the local economy.

“Our new strategy reinforces our commitment to be a great place to learn and work, and a sustainable organisation that is a trusted partner in the city and wider region.”

The launch of the strategic plan coincides with Colleges Week from 3rd to 7th March 2025, which is a national celebration of the further education sector.

This year, Colleges Week is championing the contribution that colleges make to building brighter futures and supporting their communities.

Since the launch of the previous strategy, the college has achieved some major milestones.

During that time, Ofsted recognised the overall effectiveness of the college and its teaching and learning as ‘good’ and its contribution to meeting the region’s skills needs.

The college’s strong partnerships in the city have resulted in the development of innovative projects.

These include the launch of specialist provision for students who have special educational needs and disabilities at Peaks Campus.

There has been investment in the latest facilities at the Advanced Technology Centre including working with employers on a green curriculum.

The college has also ranked highly in the National Centre for Diversity’s Top 100 Inclusive UK Employers Index.

John Mothersole, Chair, The Sheffield College Governing Body, added:

“It is a privilege to witness the impact that the college has on so many young people and adults, transforming lives through learning, and to be part of shaping its future direction.

“The college has made significant progress during the lifecycle of the previous strategic plan. As we look ahead to the next five years, we are committed to building on those achievements.”

During the next five years, the college’s strategic aims include supporting the development of a dynamic city and integrating sustainability into the curriculum as well as continuing efforts to achieve net zero in its operations.

Becoming the first choice education and training partner for employers, embracing innovation and technology to deliver a curriculum that keeps pace with industry, and supporting health and wellbeing so that staff thrive, are also highlighted in the plan.

The college has around 1,300 staff, 14,500 apprentices and students and works with approximately 1,500 employers.

Its broad curriculum offer, delivered across five main campuses, includes apprenticeships, vocational diplomas, A Levels, T Levels, access courses, and foundation and honours degrees.