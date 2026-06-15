New sustainable garden project takes root at Burton and South Derbyshire College 

Burton and South Derbyshire College (BSDC) is currently developing a new on-campus allotment and garden, designed to support staff and students while advancing the College’s sustainability goals. The initiative will provide fresh, seasonal produce for students, helping to reduce food miles, lower the College’s overall carbon footprint and promote environmentally responsible practices across the campus.

The project forms part of BSDC’s wider commitment to sustainability, supported by its staff sustainability committee. The committee gives colleagues a platform to contribute ideas that help drive environmental improvement across the College, encouraging innovation and collaboration from staff in all departments. As one of its first initiatives, staff were invited to submit proposals for a capital bid to secure funding for a sustainable project that would have a lasting impact on the College community.

The winning bid was submitted by Lizzy Wootton, Curriculum Team Leader for Hospitality and Catering, whose inspiring proposal will see the development of a dedicated allotment and pollinator garden on campus. The project reflects the College’s ambition to create meaningful learning experiences while embedding sustainability into everyday life and supporting local biodiversity.

The project will directly benefit BSDC’s Hospitality and Catering students, who gain real-world experience in the College’s award-winning training restaurant, The Mulberry. By growing their own herbs, fruit and vegetables, students will develop a practical understanding of the complete food journey, from planting and nurturing crops through to harvesting, preparing meals and composting food waste. This hands-on approach will strengthen their appreciation of sustainable food production while equipping them with valuable skills that are increasingly important within the hospitality industry.

The initiative will also provide a valuable learning opportunity for Level 1 Construction Skills students, who will build the planters and raised beds for the allotment. Their involvement encourages collaboration across curriculum areas and gives learners the opportunity to contribute to a lasting legacy project that will benefit future generations of students.

Alongside the edible growing areas, the proposal includes plans for a vibrant pollinator-friendly flower garden, providing fresh blooms for use in The Mulberry while creating habitats for bees, butterflies and other essential wildlife. The space will also feature an outdoor seating and learning area where staff and students can study, socialise or simply enjoy the surroundings. Together, these features will transform a previously unused outdoor area into a living classroom, a sustainable food source and a welcoming green space for the wider College community.

Lizzy Wootton, Curriculum Team Leader for Hospitality and Catering, said: “I’m thrilled that our allotment and pollinator garden idea has been selected for funding. This project will give our learners a deeper connection to the ingredients they use every day and help them understand the importance of sustainability in the hospitality industry. It’s a fantastic opportunity to bring learning outdoors, support biodiversity and create a space that everyone at the College can benefit from.”