New wellbeing centre will be a ‘beacon of light’ for students

City College Plymouth welcomed University Hospitals Plymouth NHS Trust Chief Executive, Ann James, on Thursday to open its new wellbeing hub.

The new hub, which is called The Lighthouse Wellbeing Centre, is an integral part of the College’s health and wellbeing strategic action and will see the wide range of student support services brought together under one roof.

City College Plymouth’s Chief Executive, Jackie Grubb, said:

“At the College, we believe you cannot build the workforce of the future without a holistic approach to education. We are not only developing the skills and knowledge that are essential for students’ future careers, we are seeking to improve their health, wellbeing and confidence ensuring they are ready to go out and actively contribute to the local economy and their communities.”

The Lighthouse Wellbeing Centre, which was named by students, will house the College’s vital pastoral support, mental health and counselling teams, and will provide a secure space for students who might be struggling with their emotions or anxieties.

Jackie added: “We are here for our students first and foremost and we could not have set up this new centre without their input. We felt it was important for our students to feel a sense of ownership over this facility, which is why we invited them to choose its name.

“We received some brilliant suggestions but we eventually chose The Lighthouse Wellbeing Centre. Lighthouses are widely considered symbols of hope and safety, and we also loved the nod to Plymouth’s iconic Smeaton’s Tower. We hope this centre will be a beacon of light for those students requiring support.”

The Lighthouse Wellbeing Centre is just one of a handful of ways students can seek help with their health and wellbeing. All students can access 24-hour support via Health Assured, and the College has started using the mental fitness skills development platform, Fika, as part of its weekly tutorial programme.

University Hospitals NHS Trust Chief Executive, Ann James, said:

“This is a fantastic development to support students. The focus on wellbeing is a beacon for the future and again, City College, Plymouth is leading the way in holistic support for students.”

City College students also enjoy access to a free onsite gym and a range of wellbeing activities, and the College has its own foodbank that was recently renamed the CityPlym Community SUpport Hub, which provides food, clothing, hygiene products, baby items, pet food and household items to those facing financial hardship.

Learn more about the College’s support services, including the new Lighthouse Wellbeing Centre, by visiting cityplym.ac.uk.

