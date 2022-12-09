New Welsh language officer supporting more than 600 bilingual learners at top college

A WELSH language partnership is celebrating its second anniversary under new leadership.

Coleg Cambria’s branch of Coleg Cymraeg Cenedlaethol – Cangen Cymraeg Cambria – has been a huge success over the last two years.

With over 600 learners across the college’s sites in Wrexham, Northop, Deeside and Llysfasi speaking the language fluently, the support for bilingual students is growing all the time.

Branch officer Owain Williams, from Mold, joined the team in past weeks and is busy building on the foundations laid by predecessor Haf Everiss, including the launch of a new Welsh Society in the coming months.

Having previously worked at Coleg Gwent and Urdd Gobaith Cymru, he plans to continue offering support and guidance, organising events, and helping to meet the Welsh Government’s target of a million Welsh speakers by 2050.

“Cangen Cymraeg Cambria has received a lot of positive feedback and is especially popular with students joining from Welsh language and bilingual schools as we can signpost them to the information they need, and bilingual services at the college,” said Owain, a former pupil at Ysgol Maes Garmon and student of Sports Science at Bangor University.

“It’s not just about the academic side of things, we are there for their health and wellbeing, bringing people together, hosting drop-in sessions and organising social activities for those who prefer to speak in their first language.

“In my previous roles with Coleg Gwent and the Urdd I held similar positions so I’m delighted to now be here at Cambria, doing what I can with the Branch to promote and preserve the Welsh language for generations to come.”

He added: “The Welsh Society is just one new activity we plan to introduce this year, and working even closer with communities in north east Wales to promote the language and reinforce its identity in this region.”

Demand for Welsh-medium education has grown significantly as many employers are now experiencing the benefits of having a bilingual workforce.

Llinos Roberts, Head of Corporate Communications and Welsh Language, said: “The college is committed to championing the Welsh language, providing opportunities, and delivering a first-class bilingual education for our learners.

“Post-pandemic we will do even more to support students and staff, promoting the use of Welsh in the classroom, informally and in the workplace, and creating a welcoming environment for all, notably after the challenges of the past few years.”

For more information, visit www.cambria.ac.uk and follow @Cangen_Cambria on social media.

Visit www.colegcymraeg.ac.uk for more on Coleg Cymraeg Cenedlaethol, or email [email protected].

