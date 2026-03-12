Newcastle College Students Showcase Creative Talent in Major ‘Future Heritage’ Industry Collaboration

Newcastle College students are at the heart of a new creative initiative celebrating the region’s heritage and future talent, after the launch of the “Future Heritage” platform in partnership with Eldon Square and Fenwick. The project will connect emerging North East creatives with national industry platforms including London Fashion Week through the British Fashion Council.

The collaboration will give students the opportunity to work on a live industry brief, creating fashion pieces and textile designs inspired by Newcastle’s heritage ahead of a major showcase planned for September. The initiative was announced at the international real estate event MIPIM in Cannes and forms part of Eldon Square’s 50th anniversary celebrations in 2026.

At the launch event, Newcastle College Principal Jon Ridley wore a bespoke jacket designed by Newcastle College students, providing an early glimpse of the creativity and talent driving the project.

The jacket’s surface design was created using original drawings and motifs developed by Art and Design students Louise Carr and Emma Baker. The students were supported by programme lead Holly Schiefer – an accomplished surface designer and illustrator who maintains her own professional practice alongside teaching – helping translate their creative ideas into professional design work. The garment itself was constructed by Newcastle College’s Specialist Sewing Technician Jordan Bagnall, ensuring the final piece met professional standards within the tight timeframe for the event.

The wider project will see around 80 Level 3 Newcastle College students across fashion, textiles, marketing and art and design programmes collaborate to produce fabric designs and fashion items celebrating Newcastle’s heritage. Their work will be showcased at a major event at Freight Island in Eldon Square later this year.

The collaboration highlights Newcastle College’s role in developing the region’s creative talent pipeline, giving students the opportunity to respond to real industry briefs and work alongside major partners in the city’s retail and cultural sectors.

This collaboration draws on Newcastle College’s specialist teaching teams and industry-aligned creative programmes, ensuring students can deliver work that meets professional standards while gaining valuable real-world experience.

Jon Ridley, Principal of Newcastle College, said:

“This collaboration brings together organisations to celebrate and harness North East creativity and talent. By working with Eldon Square and engaging with international industry platforms such as the British Fashion Council, we are giving our students an accessible, supportive pathway to showcase their brilliance to industry.

“Experiential learning is central to our approach – students develop skills, networks and real opportunities to thrive. They are not just observing from the sidelines and making notes; they are hands on, shaping the creative and retail landscape of Newcastle and the UK.”

Pete Cooper, Director at XPE Group, said:

“Retail real estate ownership has changed. Making it work now requires different modelling, management and mindset. Three years into our repositioning strategy, the numbers demonstrate what is possible when the civic and private sector align around a smart, mutually beneficial strategy.

“Future Heritage extends that approach. We are embedding cultural and local creative industries infrastructure directly into Eldon Square’s commercial fabric. Why? Because the creative sector is widely recognised as an outstanding future growth opportunity already outperforming many comparable UK sectors and it is a sector, particularly in Newcastle, where its cultural roots run deep.

“As a patron of the British Fashion Council, we are proud to support initiatives that connect regional talent with national industry platforms such as London Fashion Week, defending, promoting and elevating opportunity across multiple private and public platforms at once – in measurable ways. We firmly believe projects like these help shape how regional retail evolves and remains relevant in the coming decade.”

Laura Weir, Chief Executive Officer at the British Fashion Council, added:

“Promoting the brilliant UK fashion industry across the regions and supporting emerging talent throughout the country is an important part of the British Fashion Council’s work. We are pleased to see Eldon Square creating opportunities for young creatives in Newcastle and look forward to seeing the work showcased as part of our consumer programme during London Fashion Week.”

Pam Smith, Chief Executive Officer at Newcastle City Council, added:

“We are fiercely proud of the quality and longevity of our public-private partnerships. Eldon Square is a flagship asset for the city and a showcase for what Newcastle stands for. Maintaining that position means never standing still.

“Through initiatives such as Future Heritage, we are demonstrating how civic ambition and commercial discipline can work together through strategic partnerships to deliver recognition, results and resilience; all of which contribute to local pride and prosperity.”