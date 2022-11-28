Newly elected President of Future Faces

KASIM Choudhry has taken office as the President of Future Faces, the group for younger people that is part of the Greater Birmingham Chamber of Commerce.

The Greater Birmingham Chambers of Commerce network for young professionals and the leaders of tomorrow exists to network, develop and recognise young professionals from any sector across Greater Birmingham. The members and representation come from a varied range of sectors, and businesses of all shapes and sizes are encouraged to get involved.



Mr Choudhry has taken office and for the next two years, will lead the group that includes some of the coming generation of younger businesspeople and professionals in Birmingham.

Birmingham is the youngest city in Europe, with under 25s accounting for nearly 40% of the population. These are the ‘Future Faces” that will lead the City in the years ahead and build upon its growing global reputation.

Mr Choudhry is one of the increasing number of people who have chosen to build their professional career in the skills and events arena.

Kasim left a career in Law to follow his dream in event management, something he had passion for while studying at university. Once a hobby that helped to fund his education, has now become a full-time career.

Kasim was born and brought up in Birmingham and studied at Queen Mary’s Grammar School in Walsall. He started organising events at the age of 16 while still in full time education. He continued to pursue this during his time at university and worked with artists such as Drake, Bruno Mars and even Shah Rukh Khan.

Since it started in 2016, Mr Choudhry has been a major figure in the Pathway Group initiatives to encourage people from minority ethnic communities to consider apprenticeships as a career path.

This initiative started as the Asian Apprenticeship Awards, before becoming the BAME Apprenticeship Awards, ahead of a rebranding this year as the Multicultural Apprenticeship Awards.

He is a key player in ThinkFest, the events arm of the Pathway Group, a national employability and skills provider with its headquarters in Birmingham.

Mr Choudhry led the Thinkfest team in the new Festival of Apprenticeships that staged events in London, Birmingham and Manchester in the summer. He is an ambassador for the Multicultural Apprenticeship Awards for Pathway Group and a Non-Exec Director Multicultural Apprenticeship Alliance another one of the initiatives of Pathway Group.

