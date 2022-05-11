ACS International Schools receives award for outstanding contribution to international families

ACS International Schools has been crowned the winner of the Schools & Educational Consultant Award at the Association for Relocation Professionals (ARP) 35th Anniversary Awards, in recognition of the school group’s outstanding contribution to the relocation industry, meeting the needs of international children and ensuring expat work assignments are successful.

With UK campuses in Cobham, Egham and Hillingdon, and a fourth campus in Doha, Qatar, ACS provides an exceptional international education to over 3,200 students, aged 2 to 18, day and boarding, from more than 100 countries. It is the largest group of international schools in the UK and works with relocation professionals worldwide in order to support hundreds of inbound international families every year.

ACS’s range of education programmes include all four International Baccalaureate (IB) programmes, Advanced Placement courses and the US High School Diploma, providing students from the UK and across the world with an international education that is globally-recognised for excellence and highly-coveted by university admissions officers.

During COVID-19, the school group adapted its online offering in order to meet the varying needs of international families, including a swift transition to remote learning during lockdown and the introduction of a hybrid learning model when schools were permitted to reopen but many children were still required to isolate for short periods. ACS’s admissions teams are now interacting with prospective families in a variety of new, flexible ways, including virtual open days and 360-virtual tours, providing families with the opportunity to view the schools wherever they are in the world.

In addition to going above and beyond to support international families, ACS also regularly hosts relocation events for professionals working in the sector. Recent events have featured Morgan Crosby, Chief Strategy Officer, AIRINC and Leanne Harding, Head of Global Mobility, Deloitte who discussed the future of mobility, and experts from Deloitte, Edward Hannibal and Elizabeth Karcher, who discussed remote working and its ongoing impact.

ARP is managed by a dedicated team of professionals who share a common professional interest in global mobility and the betterment of the relocation industry service provision. The annual ARP Awards aim to recognise best practice and outstanding contributions across all areas of the relocation industry.

Caroline Breeds, Corporate Relations Manager, ACS International Schools, comments:

“Throughout every area of our organisation, we are committed to making the relocation process as seamless and as successful as possible for families moving to the UK or to Qatar from all over the globe. We work closely with relocation professionals to ensure families appreciate and understand all of the factors affecting their choice of school, including curriculum, school location, transport and support available for settling in. We would like to thank the Association of Relocation Professionals for recognising us in its 35th annual awards, we hope to continue working with the body for many years to come.”

To find out more about ACS’s international offering and its resources for relocation professionals, please visit: https://www.acs-schools.com/relocation-professionals

