INEOS Hygienics announces partnership with leading education charity The 1851 Trust

Multi-year partnership featuring content from leading wellbeing experts and elite athletes is set to equip young people with the tools they need to be ready to handle anything

Experts Kimberley Wilson and Harry Jameson to launch the partnership this Autumn, creating educational resources for schools across the country

The UK’s fastest-growing hygiene solutions provider, INEOS Hygienics has announced a new partnership with educational charity The 1851 Trust.

In a multi-year campaign, INEOS will be working with The 1851 Trust to create a series of educational resources for students – which will feature inspiring famous faces, including elite athletes and leading experts in nutrition and fitness.

The first of which are Chartered Psychologist and Nutritionist Kimberley Wilson, and Wellbeing Expert and Personal Trainer, Harry Jameson, who will launch the partnership with bespoke content designed to support UK school curriculums.

The educational resources will be shared with secondary schools across the country to encourage students to take part in a range of challenges that emphasise the importance of understanding our minds and bodies.

The aim of the resources is to motivate young people to talk about and explore the science behind physical and mental health, while equipping them with the tools they need to be ready to handle anything.

Launched by Sir Ben Ainslie, The 1851 Trust aims to create transformational experiences for young people that bring science, technology, engineering and maths (STEM) learning to life by taking science beyond the textbook, using elite sport as inspiration.

At its core, INEOS believes that no human is limited, and everyone deserves the chance to reach their true potential. The partnership enables INEOS and The 1851 Trust to partner exceptional scientific insights with top athletes to inspire young people to get involved and engaged with STEM.

The first education resource, due to launch later this autumn, has been developed with leading psychologist Kimberley Wilson and includes a range of STEM and personal, social, health and economic (PSHE) based challenges that will explore the power of self-care.

The second resource, featuring wellbeing expert Harry Jameson is set to launch later in the year, and will encourage learning around the power of wellbeing and fitness.

Over the next 18 months, further educational resources linked to wellbeing and the mind will launch alongside elite athletes and fitness experts.

Caroline Reynolds, Head of Marketing and Innovation at INEOS Hygienics said:

“As a positive-health and hygiene brand that is grounded in performance science expertise, INEOS know the value and importance of STEM learning.

“We look to bring the benefits of performance science to anyone, every day, so being able to encourage health and wellbeing among young people is a key focus for us.”

Jo Grindley, a trustee at The 1851 Trust, said:

“Partnering with INEOS has provided us with access to exciting contexts and inspirational role models that enable us to provide scientific knowledge to young people in a relatable way.

“By harnessing INEOS’s expertise in science and performance, combined with insights from elite athletes and experts to inspire and engage, this collaboration will result in young people’s curiosity being sparked, and see many more young people developing the tools to be ready handle anything.”

