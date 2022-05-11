Newtown College Leads the Way in Electrical Vehicle Training and Customer Satisfaction

NPTC Group of Colleges is leading the way when it comes to Electric Vehicle (EV) training. Offering courses to meet the training needs of the current day motor mechanics, Newtown College can boost its success after being the first in Wales and one of, if not the first in the UK to obtain the Electric and Hybrid training rig back in 2019. It has been running local and international EV repair and maintenance courses since 2020.

The courses include Level 2 IMI Award in Electric/Hybrid Vehicle Repair and Level 3 in Electric/Hybrid Vehicle Repair and Replacement with Level 4 being offered in the near future. The College also provides a course on the Installation of Domestic, Commercial and Industrial Electric Vehicle Charging Points.

Lecturer Dan Prichard said: “The advancing rate of change in the world of automotive vehicles is momentous and it’s hugely important to meet the training needs for both the mechanics of today and our current students who will be the mechanics of tomorrow.”

NPTC Group of Colleges, Business Development Unit (BDU) works with local businesses and organisations to promote training opportunities such as the Electric and Hybrid Vehicle Training, helping to support their training needs.

“It’s great to be able to bring employers’ ideas to life, to support them with their skills and development needs and to provide these fully funded opportunities through Personal Learning Accounts (PLA’s) and other funding options across Mid Wales,” said Karen Harris-Vernon Mid Wales Business Engagement Advisor.

Businesses in Powys have responded to the support they received from the Colleges BDU and the EV training with positive feedback.

“Thank you, Karen, for arranging the Level 2 training for myself and my colleague over the last couple of weeks. We have both really enjoyed it and feel we have come away with a good understanding of electric vehicles. Dan did a great job of presenting the course, so please pass on my thanks to him also. We are both very keen to get onto the Level 3 course next. Thank you for your help.

Chris Yorke, Richard Yorke Ltd

After completing the Level 2 course another trainee commented

“I found it very useful and thought the facilities and the tutor were excellent. I am looking forward to doing Level 3 next.” Phil Griffiths, Wynnstay Group Ltd.

“It is great to have this excellent course on the doorstep and Dan’s delivery is really engaging.” Richard Morgan, Electric Classic Cars.

