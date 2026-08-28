From Wrexham to Glasgow as Devashree pursues AI ambitions

A TALENTED Wrexham student with ambitions to make her mark in artificial intelligence and software engineering is preparing for an exciting new chapter at the University of Glasgow.

Devashree Deshpande, 18, will study Computer Science at the prestigious university after two successful years studying A Levels at Coleg Cambria’s Yale Sixth Form.

The former Maelor School pupil has a growing interest in AI and emerging technologies and hopes her degree will lead to a career developing technology that has a positive impact on people’s lives.

“I’m really excited about what lies ahead and continuing to explore the areas of Computer Science that first inspired me at Coleg Cambria,” said Devashree.

“I want to keep learning, challenging myself and discovering where my interests in areas such as AI and software engineering can take me.

“I also hope to inspire other students, especially young women, to pursue STEM subjects and make the most of the opportunities available to them.”

Devashree studied Maths, Further Maths and Physics at Yale Sixth, alongside AQA Economics privately, but says her time at college was about far more than qualifications.

She established a Problem Solving Club and embraced opportunities through the SEREN programme, including residential experiences at Cambridge and Oxford which helped shape her academic ambitions.

At Cambridge, Devashree took part in engineering activities and a Computer Science lecture, while an Oxford summer residential saw her explore AI, ethics and chaos theory.

“Both residentials were transformative experiences for me,” she said.

“Coming to Coleg Cambria was the best decision for my academic journey. I have always felt encouraged, supported and appreciated.

“Being cheered on by so many people and having a progress coach is the reason why Coleg Cambria will always have a special place in my heart.

“I am immensely grateful for the guidance I received from Nora Richardson, who helped me through every step of my UCAS application and opened the door to so many opportunities.”

Devashree also paid tribute to her family for supporting her ambitions.

“My mum took me to all these activities, no matter how far, and encouraged me to apply to as many as I wanted to,” she said.

“My dad was always keeping an eye out for new opportunities, and my brother was always there to inspire and guide me.”

Gareth Jones, Head of Yale Sixth Form, said: “Devashree made the absolute most of her time at Yale Sixth, both academically and through the many opportunities available to her beyond the classroom.

“Her curiosity, determination and willingness to challenge herself really stood out.

“To see her heading to the University of Glasgow to study Computer Science is fantastic and thoroughly deserved. We are incredibly proud of her and look forward to seeing where her passion for the subject takes her next.”