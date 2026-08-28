Why Are We Still Having the Same Conversation About Skills? 

Over the last few weeks, as GCSE, Level 2 and Level 3 results have been published and the sector has once again turned its attention towards skills reform, devolution, workforce development and economic growth, we have found ourselves reflecting on a question that has been lingering for some time: why are we still having the same conversation?

That question is not intended as criticism and it certainly isn’t intended to diminish the work taking place across further education and skills. If anything, one of the most encouraging aspects of the sector is the number of people who care deeply about improving outcomes for learners, employers and communities. Whether in colleges, training providers, local authorities, Combined Authorities or employer organisations, there is no shortage of commitment, expertise or goodwill.

Perhaps that is precisely why some of the challenges feel so familiar.

Over the years we have become adept at identifying the issues facing the sector. We understand the scale of the NEET challenge. We talk regularly about skills shortages, workforce participation and productivity. We analyse labour market intelligence, scrutinise employer surveys and discuss economic growth in detail. More than one million young people remain not in education, employment or training, whilst employers continue to report difficulties finding people with the right skills and capabilities. These challenges remain significant, but they are not new.

Looking across the volume of data, analysis and evidence now available, it is difficult to conclude that the sector lacks information. In many respects, understanding the challenges feels easier than it did a decade ago. What feels less straightforward is understanding why so many of the same issues continue to dominate discussions year after year, despite the effort, investment and attention they receive.

One thing that has become increasingly noticeable is how often different conversations eventually arrive at the same destination. A discussion about GCSE outcomes can quickly become a discussion about skills shortages. Conversations about productivity frequently lead to workforce capability. Employer engagement discussions often end with questions about progression, whilst debates around devolution invariably arrive at local labour markets and economic growth. Although the starting point changes, the underlying themes often feel remarkably similar.

That thought came back into focus while reading through last week’s results coverage.

As with every results season, there was a great deal to celebrate. Many young people achieved outcomes they should be immensely proud of and the continuing narrowing of the attainment gap between boys and girls is encouraging. Around 73.7% of girls achieved a grade 4/C or above compared with 67.8% of boys, continuing a positive long-term trend.

What stayed with us afterwards, however, was not simply the attainment story itself but the wider context sitting behind it. As we worked our way through the analysis, we found ourselves returning to the persistent differences between regions. The gap in top GCSE grades between London and the North East reached 10.9 percentage points, reinforcing a picture that has appeared repeatedly in recent years and reminding us that where a learner grows up can still have a significant influence on the outcomes they achieve.

Reading that inevitably brought us back to the Prime Minister’s ambition that opportunity should one day sit in every postcode. It is a phrase that resonates because it captures something most people working in education and skills would support wholeheartedly. Yet sitting with the results data for a while leaves an uncomfortable question hanging in the air. How will we know when we have achieved that ambition? Will it be reflected in more consistent educational outcomes, stronger progression routes or a reduction in regional disparities? Whatever the answer, it feels difficult to separate that aspiration from the reality presented by the results data.

What emerged most strongly from those reflections was the relationship between the classroom and the workplace. Educational attainment and workforce development are still often discussed as though they belong in separate conversations, with one taking place in schools, colleges and curriculum planning meetings whilst the other takes place in employer forums, workforce strategy discussions and economic growth boards. Yet the people sitting at the centre of both conversations are often the same.

The learners collecting level 2 and Level 3 results this summer are the same people who will, over the coming years, become engineers, technicians, healthcare professionals, digital specialists and skilled tradespeople. Looking at the results through that lens changes the conversation slightly because attainment gaps no longer feel like a purely educational issue. They begin to look like part of a wider workforce story that will influence recruitment, productivity and economic growth for years to come.

The labour market data prompted similar reflections. Reports suggesting lower vacancy numbers, declining job postings and a tougher graduate recruitment market appeared alongside continuing employer concerns about skills shortages and capability gaps. Reading those reports side by side created a sense of tension that was difficult to ignore. Falling vacancy numbers would ordinarily suggest a cooling labour market, yet employer concerns around skills remained remarkably persistent.

The discussion that followed was arguably as interesting as the statistics themselves. Some commentators questioned whether declining job board advertisements should automatically be interpreted as a reduction in employment opportunities, whilst others pointed towards alternative surveys suggesting a more nuanced picture, including evidence of stronger apprenticeship recruitment. Rather than creating certainty, the debate highlighted how difficult it has become to draw simple conclusions from complex labour market data.

The more we reflected on these different strands of information, the more it felt as though they were describing different aspects of the same challenge. Questions about educational attainment, workforce participation, productivity, employer demand and opportunity are often discussed separately, yet each appears closely connected to the others.

As devolution continues to evolve, that interconnectedness feels increasingly important. Whilst much of the conversation understandably focuses on governance and funding, the longer-term opportunity may lie in enabling local areas to understand and respond to their own challenges more effectively. After all, labour markets differ, employers differ and communities differ. Solutions that are effective in one region will not automatically translate into another.

None of these reflections leave us with a neat conclusion and, in truth, they probably leave us with more questions than answers. What they do reinforce is the sense that the sector is not short of evidence, data or insight. There has never been more information available to help us understand the challenges facing learners, employers and communities.

What feels less clear is whether understanding the challenges is still the hardest part.

Looking across debates about educational attainment, workforce participation, skills shortages, productivity and opportunity, it often feels as though they are different conversations about the same underlying issue.

And perhaps that is why we keep coming back to the same question:

Why are we still having the same conversation?