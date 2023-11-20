NHS Borders benefits from college phone upgrade

NHS Borders has benefitted from a generous donation of telephone handsets from @BordersCollege, which has come about as part of a recent upgrade to the college phone system.

Scott Moncrieff – Director of IT and Digital at Borders College, said:

“The new college system no longer uses desk phones and instead uses software applications allowing users to answer and make calls directly from their laptops wherever they are, meaning that 250 desk phones became obsolete and would have been sent for recycling.”

The phones, which are compatible with the telephone system used by NHS Borders, will be used to replace damaged phones or allow the installation of new extensions across the NHS estate.

Andrew Bone, Director of Finance at NHS Borders, Commented:

“We are extremely grateful to Borders College for donating these phones for us, which means that we won’t need to purchase or replace handsets for some time, and of course, this has a financial benefit to us.”

