Levelling Up Minister attends “Grand Opening Ceremony” held at North Kent College for state-of-the-art Performing Arts and Digital Creative Centre

A round of applause followed the ribbon cutting and plaque unveiling at North Kent College, Dartford where the official opening of their Performing Arts and Digital Creative Centre took place on Tuesday 11th October.

The state-of-the-art project was the largest value project in the Getting Building Fund programme and contains 2,836 sq m of educational floorspace, including a performance venue, dance studios, music performance spaces, digital design classrooms and workshops benefitted from funding from the Government’s Getting Building Fund. The South East Local Enterprise Partnership, which oversees GBF funding, approved the award of £12.3m to the project at North Kent College back in 2020, recognising the importance of the sector to the local economy.

David Gleed, Chief Executive, North Kent College said:

“The North Kent College new build ensures that provision of industry-leading training facilities for Performance and Production Arts are at the heart of the Thames Estuary Production Corridor, we can respond to growing student demand and contribute to the long-term growth of the creative and cultural sector.

Our new Performing Arts and Digital Creative Centre at Dartford builds upon, and will further enhance, our exceptional reputation for the Arts at North Kent. We thank all of our partners in successfully bringing these projects through to such an impressive conclusion.”

David Gleed gave an opening speech expanding upon the project background and vital input from multiple key stakeholders, this was followed by key speakers Dehenna Davison MP, Minister for Levelling Up, Councillor Roger Gough, Leader of Kent County Council and Sarah Dance, Deputy Chair, South East Local Enterprise Partnership.

Councillor Roger Gough had the great pleasure to unveil the plaques, whilst Dehenna Davison MP, Minister for Levelling Up cut the ribbon to officially open the new facility.

Sarah Dance, Deputy Chair, South East Local Enterprise Partnership commented:

“There is a real buzz and spark from the students here at North Kent College and It is fantastic to see this facility completed. The South East’s creative industries are a critical part of our economic foundation and the South East LEP has long been dedicated to ensuring this vastly important industry thrives in our region and we take this forward through the work of our South East Creative Economy Network.

“The College has a fantastic reputation, and we are delighted to have secured this investment, to be creating jobs, supporting our communities and widening opportunities for more young people to train and gain skills and qualifications.”

Leader of Kent County Council, Roger Gough, said:

“I am delighted and honoured to officially open the Miskin Creative Studio. This state-of-the-art performing and production digital arts facility was built following a successful bid from North Kent College for substantial funding through the Government’s “Getting Building Funding” programme.

“This centre of learning provides the most incredible opportunities for young people to enjoy some of the very best and most professional training available across Kent.

“It truly is an inspirational space, full of hope, ambition and aspiration for all of its students to become the best performers they can possibly be.”

Levelling Up Minister, Dehenna Davison MP said at the opening :

“This space will support the next generation of artists not just to grow, learn and become masters of their chosen fields, but also to pursue fulfilling careers and realise their true potential.

And that’s actually what this Government’s levelling up agenda is all about. It’s about making sure everyone in this country, irrespective of where they were born, or they come from, have everything they need on their doorstep to really thrive.”

Published in