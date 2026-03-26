Northampton College students win prestigious landscape architecture internships

Two students from Northampton College will be spending time as interns at one of the country’s leading landscape architecture firms after winning a competition judged by industry experts.

First year Interior Architecture and Spatial Design students were challenged to take part in a six-week project to re-design the river walk at Northampton’s Becket’s Park. The brief was set by Birmingham-based firm Fira Landscape Architects, and the Landscape Institute – the UK’s chartered body for landscape professionals and an educational charity.

Aspiring architects and designers Gemma-Louise Coles and Leah Hunt were named the winners at a special event to showcase and celebrate the outstanding level of work produced.

Gemma-Louise’s design was praised for remaining respectful to the brief whilst also considering the demographics of the people using the park, with a strong focus on inclusivity and biodiversity.

Leah’s design was highlighted by the judges for the strong research of the past, present and future of Becket’s Park and references to Northamptonshire’s shoe-making history. Praise was also given for Leah’s strong consideration of daytime and night-time use of the park and the use of lighting.

Both Gemma-Louise and Leah will now spend a week at Fira’s office as part of a summer internship.

Jeremy Parker, director of Fira, said:

“The range of approaches and response to the brief was varied, interesting and inspiring. The group demonstrated great design skills, graphic abilities and 3D modelling in their first introduction to landscape design.

“We look forward to hosting the winners, Gemma and Leah, for a placement at our design studio in Birmingham this summer and hope to have inspired many others to consider a career in landscape architecture.”

Steph Lee-Vae, curriculum manager for art and design at Northampton College, said:

“This is such a unique opportunity for our students to spend time at one of the country’s top landscape architecture firms and we would like to thank both Fira and the Landscape Institute for investing so much of their time into this project.

“Throughout the competition, students mastered industry-standard digital tools such as SketchUp and Lumion to bring their designs to life. By engaging with sustainable practice and responding to a real-world industry brief, they have not only developed their creative skills but also gained vital experience for their future careers.”

Winning student Gemma-Louise said:

“I really enjoyed the project and it gave me the chance to see how outdoor spaces can be designed to be both functional and beautiful. I found it interesting to learn about how different plants, materials, and layouts can shape the way people use and experience a space. This experience has made me even more interested in landscape architecture, and I am really looking forward to learning more and developing my skills.”

Fellow winner Leah added:

“I’m very excited about the placement – it’s such a big opportunity. Before taking part in this project I wanted to go into interior design, but this competition has changed my mind and opened my eyes to the opportunities available within landscape architecture.”

Briony Marston, Education Manager of the Landscape Institute, said:

“The students’ impressive work demonstrates the impact that a sustained and embedded project of this kind can have, ensuring that students can develop and broaden their understanding of Landscape Architecture through practice.

“I hope we have inspired some to pursue this exciting, green and creative career path. I also look forward to future projects and to strengthening our partnership with Northampton College.”