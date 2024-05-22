Northern Regional College Shortlisted for OCN NI Learning Endeavour Awards

Northern Regional College has been shortlisted in four of nine categories for the Open College Network Northern Ireland (OCN NI) Learning Endeavour Awards. The winners will be announced at a gala celebration event in the iconic Titanic Belfast on 25 June 2024.

Announcing the shortlist, Martin Flynn, OCN Chief Executive, admitted that the judging process took longer this year because of the sheer volume of nominations.

He said:

“These awards celebrate the dedication, hard work, and outstanding achievements of our learners and the invaluable support provided by our centres.

“The shortlisted learners and organisations reflect educational excellence in Northern Ireland and their commitment to lifelong learning.

“Congratulations to all those who have been shortlisted – your passion and perseverance are truly inspiring, and we look forward to celebrating your accomplishments at the awards ceremony.”

Health and social care lecturer, Siobhan McEldowney, who is based at the College’s Newtownabbey campus, has been shortlisted for the Inspiring Tutor/Teacher of the year and Aron Parke from Desertmartin, has been shortlisted for the Further Education Learner of the Year award. Aron completed a Level 2 certificate in Youth Work at the College’s Trostan Ave campus and is just finishing the first year of the two-year Level 3 course in Youth Work

In addition, the Inclusive Learning Team at the Magherafelt campus has been shortlisted for the Advancing Learning Through Innovation Award and the College is also in the running for the Provider of the Year Award.

Northern Regional College has enjoyed success at previous OCN Learning Endeavour Awards. Last year, Ashleigh Mulholland from Newtownabbey won FE Learner of the Year and Inclusive Learner lecturer, Kiera O’Kane was highly commended in the Inspiring Tutor/Teacher of the Year category.

College Principal and Chief Executive, Mel Higgins said he was delighted to hear that the College had made the shortlist again this year.

“We are committed to equipping all of our students with the knowledge and skills to support employment and career progression at local, national and global level so it is particularly pleasing that this has been recognised by OCN.”

OCN is an educational charity and awarding body that advances education by developing qualifications for adults and young people throughout NI.

The awards shortlist includes nominees from all over Northern Ireland. The other award categories include