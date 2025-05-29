NPTC Group of Colleges Celebrates Sporting and Public Services Excellence at Annual Awards
The NPTC Group of Colleges Sports Awards 2025 took place on Wednesday, 21st May, celebrating outstanding sporting and public service achievements from students across NPTC Group of Colleges.
Held at the Glyn Clydach in Neath, the event was attended by over one hundred students, staff, and special guests. Awards were presented in various categories, including international and county honours, college representation, most improved players, sportsman and sportswoman of the year, and certificates of achievement for elite sports students. The special guest at the event was Wales and Ospreys rugby star, and former NPTC Group of Colleges Alumnus, Dan Edwards, who presented each winner with an award and offered them his congratulations and messages of support.
Sali-Ann Millward, Head of School for Sports and Public Services, said:
“This year’s Sports Awards was a fantastic celebration of the incredible talent we have across the college. It was inspiring to see so many students recognised for their achievements, and it’s a true reflection of their dedication and the unwavering support and hard work by our staff behind the scenes.”
The evening also featured the presentation of bursaries for top-performing students, Welsh Colleges caps and team awards, and the Neath Port Talbot Physical Activity and Sport Service (NPT PASS) Gold Ambassador recognition awards. The Kieran Sparrow Award was given in recognition of both academic achievements and sporting talent and is in memory of a gifted and talented young former student.
Awards were presented to the following students:
Men’s Footballer of the Year (1sts) – Charlie Nicholas
Men’s Football Most Improved (1sts) – Harri Jenkins
Men’s Footballer of the Year (2nds) – Harley Lewis
Men’s Football Most Improved (2nds) – Reilly Piper
Women’s Footballer of the Year – Grace John
Women’s Football Most Improved – Libby Shepperd
Men’s Rugby Player of the Year – Dan Murnane
Men’s Rugby Most Improved – Evan Puckett
Women’s Rugby Player of the Year – Abi Pritchard
Netballer of the Year (1sts) – Naomi Tristram
Netball Most Improved (1sts) – Megan Hamer
Netballer of the Year (2nds) – Kelsey Davies
Netball Most Improved (2nds) – Katie Eneema
Cricket Player of the Year – Tomos Evans
Athlete of the Year – Joe Girling
Duke Of Edinburgh (DofE) Student of the Year – Tia Thurman
NPT PASS Gold Ambassador Recognition Awards – Millie Blake and Tomas Evans
Sportswoman of the Year
Nominations – Ffion Clarke, Bronwen Donovan, Gracie Hurley
Winner – Bronwen Donovan
Sportsman of the Year
Nominations – Tomas Evans, Dylan Packer, Thomas Loynes
Winner – Thomas Loynes
Kieran Sparrow Award – Millie Blake
