NPTC Group of Colleges Encourages Community Through Hairdressing and Beauty Therapy Taster Sessions

NPTC Group of Colleges continues to champion community engagement and encouragement through its ongoing collaboration with the Chai and Chat groups in Neath Port Talbot. The latest initiative provided specialised hairdressing and beauty therapy taster sessions to participants, offering valuable demonstrations and hands-on experience in hair care, styling techniques, facial work, and makeup application.

Led by Juliana Thomas, Head of School Professional Services at NPTC Group of Colleges, the sessions are designed to cater to the diverse needs and interests of the participants, who come from various backgrounds and age groups. In 2023, the College provided a series of sessions over a four-week period to the Neath Port Talbot Global Majority group, comprising two sessions of hairdressing and two sessions of beauty therapy. Building on the success of the initial program, the College has expanded its offerings to provide a total of eight weeks of sessions, with four sessions each in hairdressing and beauty therapy, exclusively for the NPT Global Majority ladies group.

The sessions, which take place on Wednesdays for two hours each, are scheduled to run from May 1st to June 26th. Participants will have the opportunity to not only observe demonstrations but also engage in practical work to apply the techniques they learn during the sessions.

Juliana Thomas said:

“We are thrilled to continue our partnership with the Chai and Chat groups and provide these specialised taster sessions in hairdressing and beauty therapy,”

“Our aim is to empower individuals within the community by equipping them with valuable skills and knowledge that can enhance their personal and professional lives.”

The itinerary for the sessions includes a comprehensive range of demonstrations and practical exercises, ensuring that participants receive a well-rounded learning experience.