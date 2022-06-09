NPTC Group of Colleges Has Become White Ribbon Accredited Making a Commitment to Ending Men’s Violence Against Women

NPTC Group of Colleges has committed to working to end men’s violence against women by becoming White Ribbon Accredited. To become accredited NPTC Group of Colleges will develop and deliver a comprehensive action plan to change the cultures that lead to abuse and violence and promote gender equality.

Mark Dacey Principal and Chief Executive Officer of NPTC Group of Colleges and the appointed White Ribbon Ambassador for the College said: “I am proud to stand up and be counted with everything that White Ribbon stands for, to encourage and empower other men to take the pledge and be counted in the support of such an important cause.”

White Ribbon is a global campaign that encourages people, especially men and boys, to individually and collectively take action and change the behaviour and culture that leads to abuse and violence. To wear a white ribbon is to promise never to commit, excuse or remain silent about male violence against women.

Anthea Sully, Chief Executive of White Ribbon UK said: “White Ribbon accredited organisations are able to make a real difference towards ending violence against women by promoting a culture of respect and equality, amongst their staff and wider communities. By raising awareness among employees, people can learn how to become allies and call out violent and abusive behaviour when they see it, at work and outside. We are delighted to welcome NPTC Group of Colleges as one of our White Ribbon Accredited organisations and are looking forward to working with them.”

