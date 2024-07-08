NSCG Newcastle College student wins big at Staffordshire Chambers Business Awards 2024

NSCG Newcastle College(@NSCGNewcastle) student, Sharon (Sha) Owusu has been presented with ‘The Learning & Development Award’ at the Staffordshire Chambers of Commerce Business Awards.

At a glittering ceremony, held at the DoubleTree by Hilton in Stoke-on-Trent, Sha beat two other shortlisted nominees to take to the stage and be named as the winner of his category.

The Learning & Development Award celebrates outstanding achievements by individuals who have shown dedication to continuing their professional development and who have demonstrated exceptional accomplishments within a business or learning environment.

Sha joined NSCG in 2022 on a BTEC Level 3 in Health & Social Care, after being born in Italy and moving to Ghana at the age of 7 months old. He grew up in a rural African village, where healthcare options were limited and extremely difficult to access. It was here that Sha’s interest in healthcare and the medical profession developed.

Throughout his time at Newcastle College Sha has pushed himself to excel at every opportunity, achieving a 100% attendance record and exceptional grades within his academic studies.

Sha also holds the prestigious role of President of the College Student Union, as well Student Governor. He attends college governance meetings throughout the year with senior managers and governors, bringing the ‘student voice’ to these meetings.

To support his Health and Social Care studies and his future career aspirations, Sha quickly accumulated an astonishing number of work experience hours at both Adderley Green neurological care home and a GP surgery.

After meeting the Chief Executive of the University Hospital of North Midlands (UHNM) at a college governors meeting, Sha was also offered a work experience placement at the Royal Stoke. During the placement, he spent time on several wards, and even managed to observe a surgical procedure in the operating theatre. Sha was offered a job in biomedicine by one of the senior managers on completion of his time there, however Sha is committed to pursuing the academic route to his career.

On top of his academic work Sha is an avid rugby player and represents the College rugby team in local and regional games, whilst taking captaincy of Longton Rugby Club and has since been scouted for the U20 Staffordshire County Rugby team.

Sha will be transitioning to Keele University in September to study Biomedicine, and will continue to take up the placement opportunities offered to him within the UHNM.

Craig Hodgson, Principal and Chief Executive at NSCG Stafford College, said:

“Sha is an outstanding learner, and truly deserves this recognition.

“It is a privilege to have been part of his academic journey, and he has had a significant impact on the NSCG community since he joined in 2022.”