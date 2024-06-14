NSCG’s Mental Health Awareness Week 2024

Mental Health Awareness Week took place last week- a nationwide campaign that aims to bring everyone together to focus on improving people’s mental health and general well-being. NSCG joined in the nationwide campaign and held a number of events, talks and activities for students across both Newcastle and Stafford’s campuses.



According to a 2023 study published by NHS England, 20.3% of 8-16 year olds, 23.3% of 17-19 year olds and 21.7% of 20-25 year olds were experiencing a ‘probable mental health disorder’. At NSCG, student’s mental health and well-being is a key priority all year round with support coming in many different forms, as well as being celebrated to mark Mental Health Awareness Week.



One of the most popular events at NSCG was the visit from Pets as Therapy, a charity that aims to ensure everyone has access to the benefits and companionship of a friendly pet. Five volunteers brought along their dogs and spoke to students about the impact animals can have on our well-being, as well offering lots of cuddles with their four-legged friends.

It was also an opportunity to highlight how hobbies can have a positive effect on mental health, with students offered taster sessions in breath-work and different arts and crafts activities.



Physical health was on the agenda too, with a focus on reducing vaping, period poverty and a football match to encourage exercise, team work and a sense of community. Additionally, Staffordshire Sexual Health Charity, who provide advice and education around sexuality, gender and sexual well-being, hosted a stall at our Newcastle Campus. The team were working with students to answer questions, provide information and offer free contraception.

Denise Haney, Assistant Principal for NSCG Student Services said:

“We know that having good mental health helps to reduce anxiety and improves our self-esteem as we enter a period of exams and end of year projects we wanted to dedicate a day to improving our mental health.

“It was brilliant to have a day dedicated to getting everyone talking about their mental health, but we do also have support available all year round- from counsellors on campus, safeguarding and well-being team, enrichment activities and clubs all aimed at improving our students’ resilience. At NSCG, we believe nobody should suffer in silence and we promote a range of services which are available to students.