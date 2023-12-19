Number 4 high school in Wales attracting sixth formers ahead of ‘opportunities event’

A SECONDARY school ranked in the top five in Wales is attracting students from across the region to its award-winning sixth form.

Ysgol Eirias in Colwyn Bay is preparing for an ‘Opportunities Evening Event’ that will showcase its post-16 offering and academic support.

The school – listed fourth in Wales in the Sunday Times Parent Power league table earlier this month – will hold the session from 5.30pm-7.30pm on Tuesday January 16.

Headteacher Zoe Evans hopes parents and prospective students can join them to see the wide range of options available.

“We are proud of our sixth form provision, as in addition to award-winning teaching from subject teachers who have a wealth of experience, we provide a strong support network which provides our learners with the care they need to help them thrive both personally and academically,” said Mrs Evans.

Recognised by Estyn and national awarding bodies – Ysgol Eirias was also named Secondary School of the Year at the North Wales Education Awards – Head of Sixth Form Dr Michael Greenslade said their success in securing career pathways and university places for graduates is “second to none”.

“We are very proud of our A Level results, which are consistently high – in 2023, our learners gained 36% A/A*and 60% A*-B, and there were 42 A* grades awarded – and every pupil that applied to university was successful,” he added.

“We offer a wide range of subjects and ensure all students can take the courses that best suit them, helping them to gain the most appropriate educational experience at this stage.

“Our delivery of the Advanced Skills Baccalaureate Wales qualification is timetabled and overseen by a designated coordinator, there are two fully staffed areas that Sixth Form students use as supervised study locations, a common room, and the facilities across the school are first class.”

While the academic offering at Ysgol Eirias is lauded far and wide, Head Prefect Oliver Rothnie says providing a community of support and trust is a top priority.

“At Eirias we place a key importance on respect, both towards each other and to staff, and aim to create a positive, friendly environment,” he said.

“The thing about a school is that it is nothing without the people. As a student you contribute to the school community. You can join the badminton club, you can join history club, you can join the orchestra, and to a large extent you get out what you put in.

“It’s about going above and beyond, not just seeing the school as a place to exist but as a place to flourish – learning is never over, and that’s definitely the case here at Ysgol Eirias.”

For more information, visit the website www.eirias.co.uk/sixth-form or email Dr Greenslade at [email protected] . Alternatively, call 01492 532025.

Published in