Oaklands athletes selected to represent England at World Karate Championships

Two outstanding young athletes from Oaklands College have been selected to represent England at one of the world’s most prestigious karate competitions, marking a major milestone in their sporting careers and highlighting the success of the Oaklands Wolves performance programme.

Nada and Sameer will compete for England at the WKF Cadet, Junior and U21 World Championships in Bielsko-Biała, Poland, from 14th– 18th October. The tournament, the 14th edition of the biennial youth world championships, brings together the world’s best young karate talent to compete at the highest level of international competition.

Both athletes are members of the Oaklands Wolves Combat Academy and train within the Foundation to Elite performance pathway, where they benefit from specialist support including strength and conditioning training and medical services to help them perform at their best.

Nada has earned selection following an exceptional run of success. A National Champion, she is currently ranked 15th in the world in the 16 to 17 age group and will compete in the Junior Female Kata category.

Meanwhile, Sameer has established himself as one of the country’s top young karate talents. A British Champion and former world number one in the 14 to 15 age group, he will represent England in the Junior Male Kumite +76kg category.

Their selection is a significant achievement and reflects years of dedication, hard work and commitment, both on and off the competition mat.

Jordan Thomas, High Performance Manager and Head of Combat at Oaklands College praised the pair for their achievements and the example they set for younger athletes coming through the programme:

“We are incredibly proud of both Nada and Sameer. To be selected to represent England at a World Championship is a remarkable achievement and a testament to the countless hours of training, determination and sacrifice they have put in over many years. They are outstanding ambassadors for Oaklands College and for their sport. Watching them develop into athletes capable of competing on the world stage is a real privilege, and everyone at the College is delighted to see their hard work rewarded. We wish them the very best of luck in Poland and know they will do themselves, their families and their country proud.”

The success of Nada and Sameer also highlights the strength of the Oaklands Wolves Combat Academy and its commitment to developing talented athletes through a structured performance pathway. By combining high-quality coaching with specialist performance support, the programme helps young athletes progress from grassroots participation through to elite competition.

As they prepare to take on the world’s best in Poland, both athletes will carry the hopes of their coaches, teammates and the wider Oaklands community. Their achievements already serve as an inspiration to aspiring young martial artists and demonstrate what can be achieved through talent, dedication and the right support, and the College can’t wait to see how they get on.