Oaklands College apprentices blast off with Airbus rocket project

There was lift-off at Oaklands College as apprentices swapped the classroom for the launchpad during an action-packed rocket project with Airbus at the College’s St Albans Campus.

Airbus is a global leader in aerospace innovation, making it the perfect partner for this hands-on event. During the day, apprentices designed, built, tested and launched their own rockets, putting STEM and engineering skills into practice in a fun and memorable way. Working in teams, they tested ideas, adapted their designs and prepared for launch, learning first-hand how creativity, problem-solving and technical know-how come together in the world of aerospace.

As rockets soared across the campus, apprentices explored the science behind flight, force and design while developing the kind of practical skills employers value. The project encouraged those taking part to communicate clearly, think quickly, work collaboratively and keep refining their ideas when things did not go exactly to plan.

Each launch provided an opportunity to reflect on performance, consider improvements and connect practical results with the thinking behind their designs. It also reinforced the value of learning through experimentation.

The activity also gave the apprentices a taste of the excitement and innovation found in engineering, manufacturing and aerospace careers. By turning theory into a lively challenge, the session helped them see how the skills they are building at college can lead to real opportunities in fast-moving industries.

Chloe Hawkins at Oaklands College said:

“The atmosphere was brilliant. Our apprentices were curious, competitive and really keen to see how far their designs could go. What made the day so valuable was that it combined the fun of a rocket launch with genuine engineering thinking. They had to plan, test, adjust and learn from each attempt, which is exactly the mindset employers are looking for. Experiences like this help build confidence and have allowed them to see the exciting futures available through apprenticeships.”

Oaklands College works closely with employers to create industry-led learning opportunities that prepare students and apprentices for successful careers. Its apprenticeship programmes help learners gain practical skills, recognised qualifications and valuable workplace experience across areas including engineering, construction, business, education and professional services.

The College thanked Airbus for supporting the event and helping inspire the next generation of engineers, innovators and aerospace professionals. For the apprentices involved, the day delivered plenty of excitement, a few tense countdowns and a clearer view of how their training can help their ambitions take flight.