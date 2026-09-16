One-week Finland exchange opens international study to part-time and mature students in Wales

Thirty-one students from the University of Wales Trinity Saint David (UWTSD) took part in a week-long Taith-funded exchange to Finland, including part-time and mature learners balancing their studies with employment and family commitments.

The group brought together students from Youth Work, Early Years and Education Studies courses, giving participants from different disciplines and backgrounds the opportunity to learn from Finnish peers and from one another.

For many, the shorter format offered an opportunity that would not have been possible through more traditional study-abroad programmes that often require a semester or academic year away from home.

During the week-long exchange, students attended lectures alongside Finnish peers, visited youth centres and nurseries, and met with representatives from Helsinki City Council. Through direct engagement with Finnish professional practice, participants gained new insights into how services for children and young people are delivered, while developing their own professional knowledge, skills and confidence.

Students also compared professional experiences and were encouraged to reflect on how different approaches to education, youth work and community engagement could inform their own practice and consider new possibilities for their future careers.

The project highlights the role that flexible international mobility opportunities can play in widening participation. While traditional exchange programmes often involve spending a semester or academic year abroad, short-term opportunities can remove barriers for students who may have caring responsibilities, employment commitments, financial constraints or concerns about spending extended periods away from home.

The participating learners study both online and in person across rural, semi-rural and urban campuses. Many are already working within their communities in youth services, education settings, childcare provision and local government, giving them opportunities to apply the knowledge, skills and perspectives developed through the exchange in their own professional practice. As a result, the benefits of the exchange extend beyond the learners, to the individuals and communities that they support.

Kath Griffiths, UWTSD International Mobility Lead, said:

“Taith has had such an enormous impact for us here at UWTSD. Before Taith, there were so many barriers to international exchange for many of our students, particularly those balancing their studies with work or caring responsibilities.

“Shorter, more flexible opportunities have allowed us to tell those students that studying abroad is something they can realistically consider. For some, that has meant travelling internationally, or even applying for a passport, for the first time.

“Taith has been transformative in opening up international opportunities for students across Wales.”

Susana Galván, Executive Director of Taith, said:

“This exchange demonstrates why it is so important that students from underrepresented backgrounds can access international opportunities.

“For too long, international exchange has been built around the assumption that all students are able to spend a semester or even a year abroad. In reality, many learners face significant barriers that make this difficult or impossible, including financial constraints, caring responsibilities, employment commitments, health conditions, or a lack of confidence in travelling independently.

“If international experiences are only accessible to those with the means and flexibility to participate in long-term mobility, there is a risk that the personal, academic, and employability benefits of global learning are enjoyed by only a privileged few.

“By creating more flexible and inclusive pathways, such as short-term mobility opportunities and targeted financial support, we can give learners from all backgrounds and circumstances the chance to develop international perspectives, build confidence, and broaden their horizons.”