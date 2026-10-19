Orbital South Colleges lecturers showcase pioneering research into inclusive education

On October 7, teaching colleagues from East Surrey College and John Ruskin College attended the Including Croydon: Knowledge Exchange Event. The Including Croydon project is a partnership between LSBU and the Croydon Education Partnership, bringing together teacher-researchers to explore ways of improving inclusive practice.

The event celebrates those in the FE Sector who have recently completed learning practitioner research in partnership with LSBU. Among those were three Orbital South Colleges representatives: Curriculum and Standards Co-ordinators Victoria Capp, Waqar Ahmed, and Lauren Pearson.

This unique opportunity allowed the group to focus on topics which resonated with their experience teaching within the FE sector. The research area developed into three key topics: the rise of eco-anxiety, the student experience for those from disadvantaged backgrounds, and the impact of work experience on education.

Staff research and findings

As the Tutor for East Surrey College’s Personal Progress Entry Level 1 course, Victoria Capp has seen firsthand the impact that work experience opportunities can have on learners’ confidence, employability and social skills. “I chose to focus on how to make learners active citizens within the community,” she said, reflecting on her experience both researching and teaching.

She chose to use a small group of learners who had been participating in hands-on gardening sessions designed to build real workplace skills. Victoria’s research uncovered what many in the sector have noticed: that many learners are eager to work, be part of their community, and live more independently – but often feel unsure about what comes next after education.

Similarly, Waqar Ahmed’s research focused on learners from disadvantaged or non-IT backgrounds within John Ruskin College’s Level 2 Foundation T-Level cohort. He found the correlation between the use of digital resources and learners’ confidence to be strong, and students had initial positive responses to the digital platforms.

This highlights the need for supported and differentiated learning across the FE sector and the difference it can make to students education – especially those stepping into a new area of expertise for the first time.

Stepping beyond the classroom, Lauren Pearson targeted eco-anxiety, an issue which effects not only students but wider society. Eco-anxiety is defined as the chronic fear or worry about environmental decline and the future of the planet.

Using a mix of closed questions and a focus group with students from East Surrey College, Lauren found that students became more interested in climate change and more aware of their own eco-anxiety once the issue had been explained to them. In response, students brainstormed initiatives to help ease eco-anxiety such as phone-free zones and recycling bins for vapes.

“The aim of my research was to include more students into making changes in their communities,” Lauren explained as her motivation for taking part in the research.

The impact of their research at Orbital South Colleges

As a result of Victoria’s research, the College has introduced a brand-new Entry Level Supported Internship course which launched in September 2026. This new programme will provide targeted, meaningful pathways for high-need learners, helping to bridge the gap between education and employment and better support their transition out of college into the community and workplace.

As a result of taking part in their individual research, Vic, Waqar and Lauren have each helped to create a positive change within the college community, and Orbital South Colleges are consistently striving to make positive changes for the college community.

Ollie Peachey, Head of Teaching, Learning & Development, said:

“Reflection is a vital part of the teaching and learning cycle, so enabling colleagues to evaluate the impact of their practice and identify opportunities for improvement is really important.”

But our students aren’t the only ones benefitting from the opportunity to work with the LSBU. “John Ruskin College is the first place to give me this sort of opportunity,” Waqar said as he reflected on how the opportunity has impacted his own teaching abilities. “The College and LSBU have been very supportive and have guided me through every step of the way.”

“At Orbital South Colleges, staff are encouraged to continuously develop their practice through a wide range of professional development opportunities.” Ollie commented, having assisted Waqar, Vic and Lauren throughout the research process.

One of the ways in which this is possible is through our Teaching Training Academy, designed for staff looking to progress in an existing teaching career, or are interested in learner outcomes and educational development. The Teacher Training Academy opens up new possibilities for those who want to improve not only their own skills, but their student’s classroom experience.

Ollie expressed the value of staff contribution not only in the Teacher Training environment but the wider college,

“Staff are empowered to investigate, test and refine approaches within their own teaching. By contributing to a culture of innovation, reflective practice and evidence-informed development, they’re benefitting both professional growth and learner outcomes.”

Whether staff are participating in research or taking part in our Teacher Training Academy, they are supported every step of the way and are encouraged to follow goals that suit them and their classroom.